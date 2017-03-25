27°
RECALLED: 'Yummy' brand yoghurt coated sultanas

Alina Rylko
| 25th Mar 2017 2:19 PM Updated: 2:24 PM
These yhoghurt-coated sultanas have been recalled.
These yhoghurt-coated sultanas have been recalled.

The NSW Food Authority has advised it has recalled all Yummy Snack Foods and Yummy MiniTub branded yoghurt-coated sultanas. 

They are normally available for sale at IGAs and independent supermarkets in NSW, QLD, VIC, SA and WA.

The products contain an undeclared allergen - peanuts.

Specifically the products which are recalled include the Yummy Mini Tub Yoghurt Sultanas, 300g plastic container with the Best Before date '8/2/18'.

Any consumers who have a peanut allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed.

Consumers who have a peanut allergy or intolerance should not consume this product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you are concerned about your health you should seek medical advice.

For more information, contact Yummy Snack Foods on 08 8346 0417.

