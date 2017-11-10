Menu
Recall sacrifice and service this Remembrance Day

WE WILL REMEMBER THEM: At 11 am on the 11th day of the 11th month the people of Lismore attended the service at the Lismore Memorial Baths to honour Australian servicemen and remember the legacy of those who fought in World War 1 as part of Remembrance Day.
Alison Paterson
by

TOMORROW at 11am in towns across the Northern Rivers, a bugle will sound, followed by one minute's silence, as Australians remember the men and women who died or suffered as a result of past and current armed conflicts around the world.

Members of the Returned and Services League sub-branches will hand out free poppies before Remembrance Day services, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Memorial services will be held at:

Lismore:

Starting at 10.30am, there will be a Remembrance Day service and wreath-laying at the Lismore War Memorial, outside the Memorial Baths, Molesworth St.

Bangalow:

A short service just before 11am in front of the RSL Hall in Station St.

Ballina:

Gather at the cenotaph, next to the RSL club in River St, at 10.45am.

Casino:

The Remembrance Day service is between 10.45am and 11.15am. There will be road closures in place in Barker and Walker streets, around the Mafeking Lamp roundabout.

northern rivers community northern rivers rsl poppy remembrance day 2017 rsl

