Recall sacrifice and service this Remembrance Day

TOMORROW at 11am in towns across the Northern Rivers, a bugle will sound, followed by one minute's silence, as Australians remember the men and women who died or suffered as a result of past and current armed conflicts around the world.
Members of the Returned and Services League sub-branches will hand out free poppies before Remembrance Day services, and everyone is welcome to attend.
Memorial services will be held at:
Lismore:Starting at 10.30am, there will be a Remembrance Day service and wreath-laying at the Lismore War Memorial, outside the Memorial Baths, Molesworth St.
Bangalow:A short service just before 11am in front of the RSL Hall in Station St.
Ballina:Gather at the cenotaph, next to the RSL club in River St, at 10.45am.
Casino:The Remembrance Day service is between 10.45am and 11.15am. There will be road closures in place in Barker and Walker streets, around the Mafeking Lamp roundabout.