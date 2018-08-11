Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rafferty's Garden Baby Food Recall
Rafferty's Garden Baby Food Recall
Health

RECALL: Popular Baby food incorrectly packaged

by Grace Purvis
11th Aug 2018 8:37 AM

A widely known baby food company has incorrectly packaged one of their popular products which has sparked concerns for consumers with gluten intolerence.  

Rafferty's Garden's Organic Banan Porridge was packaged into Rafferty's Garden Organic Baby Rice packaging.

Any consumers who have a gluten (OATS) allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed.  

The recalled products have been available for sale in Coles, Big W and some pharmacies throughout Australia.  

Rafferty's Garden Baby Food Recall
Rafferty's Garden Baby Food Recall

This is not the first time the company has had to recall their products.

In 2017 the company nationally recalled their "Happy Tummies" range of vegetable risotto for amid fears that glass may have ended up in the packets.  

The batches have the Best Before date of 17 May 2019 and no other Rafferty's Garden product or batch is affected by this recall.  

Consumers should not eat this product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full cash refund.   The recall was issued by Food Standards Australia New Zealand.  

For further information contact Rafferty's Garden Consumer Services on   1800-190-661 or email info@raffertysgarden.com or visit our website www.raffertysgarden.com  

Related Items

Top Stories

    Drought relief gets a boost from school's campaign

    Drought relief gets a boost from school's campaign

    News Lismore students have banded together to raise funds for farmers in need

    Lismore cattle breeder spots success at the Ekka

    Lismore cattle breeder spots success at the Ekka

    News Speckled cattle catch the Ekka judges' attention

    New business creating a buzz around Ballina

    premium_icon New business creating a buzz around Ballina

    Business More than a hobby: Beekeeper opens buzzing new business in town

    What you need to do to live in the best parts of the region

    premium_icon What you need to do to live in the best parts of the region

    Property You don't need a lot of money to live in these popular suburbs

    Local Partners