Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Baby bibs under national recall
Baby bibs under national recall
Smarter Shopping

RECALL: Popular baby bibs choking hazard

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Nov 2018 9:04 AM | Updated: 9:04 AM

A POPULAR set of baby bibs is being recalled across Australia after authorities found that babies may choke on a loose part of the item.

The Best & Less 10pk Baby Berry Bibs in colours medium blue, light green and medium pink are being recalled due to care label not being securely stitched into the binding of the bib.

If it becomes detached, it may cause a choking hazard if ingested by the baby.

Consumers should cut off the care labels or return the product to Best & Less for a full refund or exchange.

For further information, consumers should contact Best & Less Customer Support on 1300 135 766 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am - 5pm) or visit http://www.bestandless.com.au.

The item has been sold for the past year in Best & Less and the SKU of affected items is on the packaging as well as on the care label. SKUs: 299463 - medium blue 299460 - light green 299465 - medium pink.

accc best & less editors picks product recall recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    When Greta was denied a cigarette, all hell broke loose

    premium_icon When Greta was denied a cigarette, all hell broke loose

    Crime AFTER scaling the scaffolding of the hospital, she kicked a nurse, threatened to cut a police officer's throat and said she would "blow up" the police station.

    Sex toys, ammunition found in car after police chase

    Sex toys, ammunition found in car after police chase

    News 1000 rounds of ammo, sex toys, bowling pin believed to be stolen

    • 15th Nov 2018 7:30 AM
    Why $21 million development was 'not in the public interest'

    premium_icon Why $21 million development was 'not in the public interest'

    Council News The planning panel has made a decision on controversial project

    Aviation magazine has been flying high for 30 years

    premium_icon Aviation magazine has been flying high for 30 years

    Business Lismore publication going strong after 30 years.

    Local Partners