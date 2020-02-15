Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The recall affects some bottles of Farmdale 3L milk from Aldi.
The recall affects some bottles of Farmdale 3L milk from Aldi.
News

Recall of Aldi milk due to E.coli contamination

15th Feb 2020 7:16 AM

Farmdale full cream milk from Aldi stores in ACT and selected stores in NSW has been recalled due to possible E.coli contamination.

Aldi issued the recall on Friday night for 3L Farmdale milk in plastic bottles.

The affected milk has the used by date of February 25 and has been available for sale this week.

E.coli is one of the caused of food poisoning and call produce vomiting and diarrhoea, and anyone who noticed these symptoms should seek medical advice.

Consumers should not drink this milk but return it to the place of purchase or contact Aldi for a full refund.

They can also contact the Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993.

It is the second brand of milk recalled this week, with some Dairy Farmers milk also pulled from shelves over E.coli fears.

More Stories

Show More
aldi e.coli milk nsw recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'His life mattered': Hospital death findings handed down

        premium_icon 'His life mattered': Hospital death findings handed down

        News Family members hope recommendations to police can prevent a similar tragedy.

        Man sentenced after stealing car with baby inside

        premium_icon Man sentenced after stealing car with baby inside

        News A BALLINA man who stole a car carrying a sleeping baby has been sentenced.

        Coffee plantation sells for $1.6m

        premium_icon Coffee plantation sells for $1.6m

        News SALE of ‘nationally renowned’ plantation indicative of high demand for Nimbin...

        How coronavirus travel ban is impacting SCU

        premium_icon How coronavirus travel ban is impacting SCU

        News IT IS good news for Southern Cross University, Lismore, as just a few of their...