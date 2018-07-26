Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Department of Health has issued an urgent product recall.
Queensland Department of Health has issued an urgent product recall. Queensland Health
Health

RECALL: Crumbed fish could contain bits of metal

by Michael Nolan
26th Jul 2018 4:00 PM

THESE Chinese-made crumbed fish pieces may contain bits of metal.

This is why the Queensland Department of Health has issued an urgent product recall.

Pieces of metal have been found in boxes of Black and Gold Crumbed Fish Portions with best before dates from April 27, 2019 to May 6, 2019.

Queensland Health warns food products containing metal may cause injury if consumed.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The product has been available for sale at IGA, Campbells Wholesale & other Independent Grocers nationally.

For further information please contact Metcash on 1300 135 690.

black and gold editors picks food recall food safety foreign food queensland health
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Aircraft brought in to help fight cluster of fires

    Aircraft brought in to help fight cluster of fires

    News CREWS will work to contain three more fires after getting one under control throughout today.

    BREAKING: Man on the run after police pursuit on Pacific Hwy

    BREAKING: Man on the run after police pursuit on Pacific Hwy

    News POLICE are on the scene at a service station at Kennedy Drive

    Council 'can't afford' Lennox rock wall proposal

    premium_icon Council 'can't afford' Lennox rock wall proposal

    Council News State, federal governments could help protect coastal town

    'Cold-hearted': Workers distraught by company's collapse

    premium_icon 'Cold-hearted': Workers distraught by company's collapse

    News Shocked employees told the decision was "effective immediately”

    Local Partners