Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Warning for recall from KMart
Warning for recall from KMart
Smarter Shopping

RECALL: Could your Kmart decorations hurt the country?

Adam Hourigan
10th Dec 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH Christmas approaching, many frugal shoppers will have made their way to their mecca for bargains to decorate the house.

The many Kmarts in the area provide a huge range of decorations at low prices, but they have a warning over one which has been sold in the past month.

Their Half Wicker Wreath with Berries item, which was being sold at stores between September 26 and December 7 is being recalled from shops.

letterspromo
Wicker and berry wreath at Kmart
Wicker and berry wreath at Kmart

This follows the discovery that the treatment given to this product has been determined to have been ineffective. This means that it may contain organisms that could affect plants native to the country.

This could potentially pose a risk to the native flora of Australia.

>>> FULL LIST: 40 products that were recalled from shops last month

Customers are advised that they should cease using their product immediately and return the product to any Kmart store for a full refund.

For more information, phone Kmart Customer Service on 1800 124 125 or visit www.kmart.com.au

For more information on product recalls visit productsafety.gov.au

More Stories

christmas decorations kmart australia product recall recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        23 new businesses that we loved seeing open in 2020

        Premium Content 23 new businesses that we loved seeing open in 2020

        News It’s been such a tough year, but these business owners have made their dreams come true.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        PICTURES: $3.2M sporting complex taking shape

        Premium Content PICTURES: $3.2M sporting complex taking shape

        News The transformation of this North Coast sports complex has reached its next...

        Faking court document leads to jail time for dad-of-five

        Premium Content Faking court document leads to jail time for dad-of-five

        News The man made up a fake reference from a person who wasn't real