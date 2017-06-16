Rebuild Assist has received an upgrade

Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation Matt Kean and Lismore MP Thomas George launched Rebuild Assist in the Northern Rivers in April 2017.

MINISTER for Innovation and Better Regulation Matt Kean has announced the Rebuild Assist web portal, which helped so many people on the Northern Rivers after Cyclone Debbie, will now be rolled out across the State.

Rebuild Assist is a one-stop-shop where people can easily find qualified and insured builders and tradespeople for a range of building work, as well as useful information for property owners.

"We wanted to do everything possible to support our community here in Lismore, which is why we built a portal so people could get back on their feet using appropriately qualified and insured builders,” Mr Kean said.

"We've seen more than 1200 licenced builders and tradespeople have logged in to their profiles on Rebuild Assist.”

"This figure is growing every day, and thanks to the success of the pilot in the Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed Shire LGAs, we are now starting to expand the web portal to other parts of NSW.”

The site has seen more than 1000 individual visits since it was launched in Lismore in April.

In addition to the expansion, upgrades have also been made to the web portal, including:

A new functionality that allows builders and tradespeople to enrol and update their own profiles online.

Add their other licences to their profile, including asbestos demolition, assessment and removal.

Updated profiles will appear at the top of search results, incentivising others to do the same so consumers know they are getting the most accurate information.

Check out the web portal at: www.rebuildassist.nsw.gov.au