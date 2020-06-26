Rebels with a cause: The best of Bangalow rugby

SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig picks his Bangalow Rebels team of the decade (2010-2019) from Far North Coast rugby union.

Front row, Sam Rawsthorne

English import who made a real go of playing front row against bigger opponents. Fast on his feet and could make long-range breaks.

Bangalow hooker Dan hill. Photo Deb Milgate

Hooker, Dan Hill

Plenty of experience and a great clubman. He can cover a number of positions across the park.



Front row, Neil Moran

Played a key role in the club coming into first grade in 2013. Great at the scrum and does plenty of work on and off the field.

Second-row, Tim Mundy

A strong ball-running forward who is hard to bring down once he gets going. He was captain in 2015 and 2016.

Second-row, Jock Craigie

One of the last players left from the successful premiership winning teams of the Village competition in the 2000s.

He still goes well and has clocked up plenty of games.

Bangalow flanker Isaac Hill. Photo The Northern Star

Flanker, Issac Hill

One of the best junior players the club has brought into first grade. A tough customer who takes on plenty of carries.

Flanker, John Turagabeci

Pops up everywhere on the field and has made a determined comeback after a serious leg injury in 2017.

No 8, Dan Rollinson

All class at the lineout and made the NSW Country squad during his time at the club.

Bangalow halfback Tim Cohen fires a ball out against Byron Bay. Photo The Northern Star

Halfback, Tim Cohen

Brought plenty of direction and experience with him by the time he arrived at the club from Sydney. He now coaches first grade.

Bangalow's Ben Farrow. Photo The Northern Star.

Five-eighth, Ben Farrow

Covers a number of positions across the backline and was always competitive when he had his hands on the ball.

Wing, Chris Bleakley

A real speedster and genuine game breaker. A key part of the backline when they came into the top grade.

Bangalow centre Will Cotterill. Photo The Northern Star

Centre, Will Cotterill

A key signing from Lismore and helped established Bangalow as a serious threat in first grade.

Centre, Ryan Duffy

One of the most consistent players in the backline and rarely goes a game without finding the tryline.

Wing, Harley Williams

Athletic and was well built to play wing or centre.

Bangalow fullback Matt Tabb on the run against Lismore in FNC rugby union. Photo Deb Milgate.

Fullback Matt Tabb

A skilful player and had a brilliant season in 2017 when Warren Fisher was coaching.

A great goal kicker which made a big difference to the style they played.