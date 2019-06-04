Rebels call for climate emergency declaration

Hundreds pack out City Hall for the launch of The Extinction Rebellion in Lismore. The Rebel Courtney Family.

Hundreds pack out City Hall for the launch of The Extinction Rebellion in Lismore. The Rebel Courtney Family. Sophie Moeller

THE venue for the launch of the Extinction Rebellion in Lismore had to be changed from The Workers Club to Lismore City Hall due to the large number of people who turned up for the event.

And it was standing room only in the auditorium as 330 'rebels' came out in the cold from all over the Northern Rivers to take part in the non-violent direct action movement to save the planet from extinction.

The aim of the evening was to acquaint the public with the demands of The Extinction Rebellion (XR), which took Great Britain by storm in April with thousands of civil disobedience protests and led to the UK and Irish parliaments declaring a climate emergency.

Organiser, Rebel Ruth Rosenhek, reinforced the XR demands to the Lismore audience, which were to: Tell The Truth, Act Now and Fix Democracy.

A talk was given on the "ecological crisis” the world is now facing.

Rebel Stephen Hocking spoke of recent warnings from UN secretary general and how the "reality of climate change was even worse than the predictions”.

The audience heard ice melts had increased dramatically since the 1980s, leading to a "vicious cycle” as the black ocean became exposed absorbing more heat onto The Arctic Circle.

The Arctic could be ice free within a matter of years and, furthermore, CO2 emissions had reached a new high, comparable to periods of mass extinctions in previous times in the earth's history, Rebel Stephen said.

"Biological annihilation could lead to the sixth mass extinction” of the human race, he said. Ironically, "those effected most by climate change were those who contributed to it the least” and the world must prepare for mass migrations as populations are forced to leave their homes due to catastrophic events, Rebel Hocking said. The message of the evening turned to "courage not hope” so that humans could reach out to one another, "deal with grief” and use "strategies and tactics to create a social movement with a voice to force political will so that governments take action”.

Towards the end of the launch, organisers outlined ten "principles and values” for those joining the XR.

The aim was to mobilise the "3.5 percent of the population required to achieve system change” so that greenhouse emissions were reduced to zero by 2050. This should be done through inclusive language on the "spectrum of persuasion” to discourage fascist dogma.

Willing "rebels” were asked to identify their skill set and join affinity groups in the region in order to participate in non-violent direct actions. The proud history in the region of providing leadership on the environment at Terania Creek and Bentley was cited.

"We've done it once and we are doing it again now, " Rebel Ruth said.

For more information go to The Extinction Rebellion Lismore facebook page or join an affinity group by emailing: lismore@ausrebellion.earth. A Non-Violent Direct Action (NVDA) training session will be held at The Lismore Workers Club on June 12 at 5.30pm.