Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rebel Wilson has shared an update on her fitness journey, posting a series of pictures flaunting her impressive weight loss.
Rebel Wilson has shared an update on her fitness journey, posting a series of pictures flaunting her impressive weight loss.
Health

Rebel Wilson shows off shrinking frame

18th Jul 2020 6:11 AM

Rebel Wilson is continuing to show off the impressive results of her recent fitness overhaul after dubbing 2020 her "Year of Health".

In a new Instagram post, the Australian actress, 40, looked svelte in an all-black workout ensemble, accessorised with hot pink gloves and trainers, as she demonstrated her boxing moves in a Sydney gym.

Wilson captioned it: "Fight club!"

View this post on Instagram

Fight club! With Jessie & @amycastano 🥊 #Legends

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

It comes just days after the Pitch Perfect star challenged Hemsworth brothers Chris and Liam as Australia's "latest action hero".

The Pitch Perfect star publicly made a New Year's resolution at the start of the year to ditch her unhealthy eating habits and kickstart a new fitness journey.

She wrote on Instagram: "Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health'.

"So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

Wilson has been working out during isolation. Picture: Instagram
Wilson has been working out during isolation. Picture: Instagram

In an interview with E! earlier this year, her trainer Jono Castano explained he had created a specific program for Wilson covering six days.

He said he encourages his clients to workout daily for 45-minute sessions, noting "results come through consistency".

His personalised program for the star included high-intensity interval training, mobility, weights, resistance, technique and tempo. Wilson has one day off a week to rest her body.

Originally published as Rebel Wilson shows off shrinking frame

editors picks rebel wilson weight loss

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POSTPONED: Weekend return to footy will not go ahead

        premium_icon POSTPONED: Weekend return to footy will not go ahead

        Rugby League NRRRL posted a message saying the first round has been postponed due to new COVID-19 restrictions.

        Killer sentenced over 'tragic' park stabbing

        premium_icon Killer sentenced over 'tragic' park stabbing

        News THE court heard about the “tragic chain of events” that led up to the fatal...

        FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        premium_icon FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        Sport PLAYERS reckon netball is the glue that binds women of all ages together, and it’s...

        Hockey club sits season out for first time in 90 years

        premium_icon Hockey club sits season out for first time in 90 years

        News 20 teams have pulled the pin on Far North Coast Hockey