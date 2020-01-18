Rebel flaunts jaw-dropping weight loss

REBEL Wilson has been working hard on her fitness.

The Australian actress, 39, posted a video of herself doing a CrossFit exercise with ropes on her Instagram stories late Thursday; it was later reposted by her trainer Jono Castano.

The Pitch Perfect star showed off her amazing weight loss transformation as she donned an all-black workout outfit at the gym.

"Friday vibes but @rebelwilson has been putting in the yards 7 days a week," Castano captioned his post. "Proud of you gurl."

Wilson has been on a health and fitness regime over the past few months and declared 2020 her "Year of Health."

"Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health,''" she wrote on Instagram in early January.

"So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

The funny woman told Entertainment Tonight that she started losing weight while filming Cats and has since dropped between 18 and 22 kilograms.

"I lost eight pounds shooting my number, in four days," Wilson said. "One, because there's a lot of physicality … But also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees celsius), so that we could never cool down."

Wilson at the Cats premiere on December 16, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The actress has always been a voice for body confidence, though, and even designed her own plus-size clothing line called Rebel Wilson x Angels. The sizes range from 14 to 24; it was inspired by her struggle to find clothes that fit right.

"I remember I didn't even go to a friend's wedding in my 20s because I didn't know where to buy a dress in my size," she had told InStyle magazine.

"Now I have a wardrobe full of custom Givenchy," she added. "My family is going to hate me for saying this, but they raid my closet because we wear similar sizes and they know I have the best fashion taste. I know what I'm talking about now. So I find that I impart a lot of my knowledge, especially to plus-size girls."

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission.