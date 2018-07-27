Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aldi will open at Nambour on Wednesday, December 18, 2013.
Aldi will open at Nambour on Wednesday, December 18, 2013. Contributed
Opinion

Reasons why I refuse to shop at Aldi

Sarah Barnham
by
27th Jul 2018 7:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I WANT to know, is shopping at Aldi worth the stress?

All my life it's been Coles or Woolworths and sometimes IGA when I'm feeling a little funky.

We all know IGAs stock the exciting brands we will never see at the bigger supermarkets and its why we love them.

But back to the point.

I've shopped at Aldi probably two times in my life and I probably won't be going back.

For a few reasons, the first being I used to think it was absurd you had to bring your own shopping bags. How ironic.

When I lived in Gladstone, up north, I'd drive past the store and think of the possibilities.

I was always immediately deterred by the hordes of people walking out the doors awkwardly carrying a DIY garden hose set on one shoulder, a drone on the other while trying to balance the rest of their groceries in whatever arm space they had left.

Which brings me to my next point.

When you walk into a shop that has bagged onions on one shelf and pool cleaners on the other, it can be a little overwhelming.

The whole point of Aldi is to save money, right?

But I have always wanted a treadmill and if I can pick one up while strolling down the bread aisle you can guess what's coming home with me.

Aldi is a trap.

You go in with the expectation of saving money and walk out with a fire extinguisher and a portable air-conditioner.

And at the end of the day when you sit down for that well-deserved cup of coffee, you end up disappointed because with all the excitement you've forgotten to buy what you left the house for in the first place...a bottle of milk.

aldi lifestyle opinion our say shopping
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Kimberley director's 'bizarre' move before collapse

    premium_icon Kimberley director's 'bizarre' move before collapse

    Business QUESTIONS are being raised about the 'unusual' conduct of senior management at Kimberley Kampers before the business went into sudden liquidation this week.

    'Utter nightmare': Business ruined, family 'destroyed'

    premium_icon 'Utter nightmare': Business ruined, family 'destroyed'

    Council News Business owner appeals for protections for government subcontractors

    End of an era as Lismore car industry stalwart retires

    premium_icon End of an era as Lismore car industry stalwart retires

    Business "I will miss the people, the community and the staff"

    Aircraft brought in to help fight cluster of fires

    Aircraft brought in to help fight cluster of fires

    News Fire crews are continuing to battle four fires near of Rappville

    Local Partners