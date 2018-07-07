Reason to smile at the Cougars in NRRRL

GOOD MOVE: Fullback David Jacky on the run for Casino in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

GOOD MOVE: Fullback David Jacky on the run for Casino in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League. Brian Olive

A CHANGE of club also brought with it a new nickname for Casino fullback David Jacky in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season.

For years the 26-year-old was known as Casual Dave at Marist Brothers for his laid-back approach and the way he moved around the field.

He got rid of the Casual tag and is now known as Smiley among his Cougars teammates.

There has been nothing casual about his time at the Cougars and he is one of the most exciting players to watch when he gets into open space, having scored 13 tries this season.

Thirteen tries is a big effort considering he managed only seven last year in a Rams team that reached the preliminary final.

Casino needs to keep winning to stay in touch for the semi-finals and will play Byron Bay at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay, today.

"It used to be Casual but now it's Smiley at Casino and they reckon I always look like I'm happy and smiling when I'm out on the field,” Jacky said.

"I've run in a few tries from our own half this year and that's something I've definitely enjoyed.

"We're not the biggest team getting around but no one plays harder than some of our forwards here.”

Jacky has put on some extra weight from the gym, currently sitting at 92kg, and has been hard to bring down when he comes into the line.

He has always had plenty of potential, having played as high as the Ron Massey Cup with Burwood and Kingsgrove in Sydney.

His combination at Casino with halfback Trevor Bolt has been one to watch and a lot of the attack and set plays come directly off the pair.

"I've played plenty of knockout carnivals with Trevor and I actually followed him here,” Jacky said.

"I always wanted to play more games with him and now seemed like the right time.”

Byron Bay has barely fired a shot this season but it's a game Casino can't afford to lose.

The Cougars are sixth on the ladder and are coming off one of their best wins of the season where they broke the seven-game winning streak of Murwillumbah.

Kick-off is 2.45pm

In other games today:

Evans Head hosts Marist Brothers at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head.

Northern United is at home to Mullumbimby at Crozier Field, Lismore. Kick-off is expected about 5.30pm.

In games tomorrow:

Ballina takes on Cudgen at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Lower Clarence plays Kyogle at Yamba.

Murwillumbah hosts the Tweed Coast Raiders at Stan Sercombe Oval.

NRRRL LADDER

Tweed Coast 21

Cudgen 21

Mullumbimby 19

Ballina 16

Murwillumbah 16

Casino 14

Marist Brothers 13

Byron Bay 6

Kyogle 6

Evans Head 6

Lower Clarence 6

Northern United 0