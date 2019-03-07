Our youth unemployment rate has dropped, but why?

FULL OF POTENTIAL: The youth unemployment rate for NSW by December 2018 was 10.2%.

YOUTH unemployment in the Tweed-Richmond area has improved dramatically, going from 17.4 per cent in January 2016 to 8.7 per cent in December last year.

The figures have been calculated and released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The rate for the Grafton-Coffs area made headlines earlier this week when it ranked second in the country at 24.3 per cent, as part of the latest Australia's Youth Unemployment Hotspots: Snapshot, released by the Brotherhood of St Laurence.

Tim Williamson, director at Regional Development Australia Northern Rivers, said the fall in youth unemployment in the six local governments that comprise the Richmond-Tweed area followed the decrease in general unemployment over time.

"The reasons are varied, but at the Federal level there has been a number of programs and policies that have led to a decrease in unemployment across the board, including wage and training incentives for youth employment," he said.

"In this region, investment into infrastructure and industry development has been made by federal and NSW Governments.

"Businesses are also coming on board and actively hiring local youth.

"The region (not including Grafton) is trending below state average. This is great and working together as a community we should aim to make this sustainable."

"The latest quarter figures (December 2018) demonstrated the Coffs Grafton region is trending as an anomaly and we are endeavouring to work out why."

Mr Williamson said young people used a variety of ways to find jobs.

"Online platforms are the most often used," he said.

"In regional areas, word of mouth (friends and family) are also a great way for kids to find their first jobs and get work experience.

"The Commonwealth Government's JobActives program has been established now for some time and provide a variety of services to assist young people to get into employment: NORTEC, ETC, TURSA, ON-Q, etc."

Mr Williamson said RDA Mid North Coast dircetor Kerry Grace will be launching a localised online job matching platform which includes other assistance pathways.

"We are hoping to link up with this platform for the Northern Rivers areas of the North Coast at youthpathways.com.au."

He also pointed that not every young person wants to go on to higher education or work for someone else.

"For those young entrepreneurs who prefer to start their own businesses we have a network in the region that can help these start-ups," he said.