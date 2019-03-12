'Really difficult' job to contain fires started by lightning

The Rural Fire Service is battling two blazes in the Tenterfield area.

FIREFIGHTERS are calling in extra resources to help battle two blazes in the Tenterfield area.

The Catarrh Creek Rd fire at Torrington has already burnt more than 1300 hectares of land, while a fire further north at Silent Grove Rd has burnt 157 hectares.

On its website, the Rural Fire Service explained that crews worked overnight to identify containment lines and slow the spread of the fire.

"Whilst there are a number of isolated properties in the area firefighters are positioned to protect them if required," the website says.

"Very High Fire Danger is forecast for the area, with west to north westerly winds.

"This will push the fire in an easterly direction towards the Pyes Creek and Red Hill Road area.

"Under these conditions, fires can be difficult to control.

"Embers may be blown ahead of the fire, creating spot fires. These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front."

Bryan Daley from the RFS told ABC North Coast it's believed the blazes were started by lightning strikes.

"The Catarrh Creek Rd fire is quite significant and burning in a north easterly direction under strong winds," he said.

"It's really difficult granite country... and hard to get containment lines in place."

Mr Daley said a Section 44 in the Rural Fires Act had been declared, meaning the RFS could call in extra resources to "try to pull these fires up".

"We'll have hot weather again today and winds up to 25km/h so we need to throw everything we can at it," Mr Daley told the ABC.

"Preparation is always the best advice. Make a decision really early whether to stay or go."

For more information visit the RFS website.