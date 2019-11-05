Menu
Georgia Love said she had to run a distance after being turned away from the Melbourne Cup. Picture: Matrix Pictures
Offbeat

Reality TV star’s Cup disaster

by Phoebe Loomes
5th Nov 2019 1:44 PM

REALITY TV star Georgia Love has shared her less-than-desirable entrance to the Melbourne Cup this morning.

The host and ex-Bachelorette said she was turned away from entering the gates at Flemington Racecourse this morning and was forced to find an alternative entry kilometres away.

Love, who is one of Studio 10's Melbourne Cup correspondents, interviewing stars on the pink carpet with co-host Kerri-Anne Kennerley, explained the mix-up this morning.

As they discussed that the most important of guests arrive in "a helicopter", Love explained her arrival had been anything but glamorous.

She said she turned up at the glam event in a taxi, and was denied entry to the gates, having to run "about five Ks" to gain entry.

"I came in a taxi this morning, and wasn't allowed through the gates … so I ran about five Ks," Love said.

"This is why I am up and about early in the morning."

 

Georgia Love had to run a few kilometres to get into the Cup today. Picture: Matrix Pictures
Love said she arrived in a taxi. Picture: Matrix Pictures
Love still managed to lead the morning arrivals to the Cup, and looked not at all dishevelled. She turned heads at the Mumm marquee, wearing a bright metallic pink dress with a sexy thigh split. She carried a red YSL clutch.

Her '80s inspired hot pink outfit is from fashion designer Jason Grech, which she wore with a jewelled headpiece from Lady of Leisure Millinery. The bright accessory features pink, gold and green gems that match her striking outfit.

She's also wearing a pair of silver strappy heels by celebrity fashion stylist Lana Wilkinson, who recently launched her own footwear collection, inspired and named after her famous friends such as Bec Judd and former WAG Nadia Bartel.

