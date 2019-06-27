Reality TV star dead at 51

Beth Chapman, wife of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, died Wednesday. She was 51.

Duane, 66, announced her passing on Twitter, writing, "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

On June 24 Chapman had posted on Twitter a pic of his wife's hand where she lay in the hospital bed - sporting a perfect manicure.

You all know how she is about HER NAILS !! pic.twitter.com/w8iWMYrWZd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

He also shared the news that she had been placed in a medically-induced coma, and asked fans to pray for her.

Family: Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma at Queen’s https://t.co/XwKFvm4Gug — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

In November 2017, Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer. She underwent successful surgery, but doctors later told her the cancer had returned. She began chemotherapy in December 2018, but Duane told Us Weekly at the time that she wasn't necessarily co-operating with her doctors and wanted to explore alternative therapies.

Beth Chapman, the wife of reality TV bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman has died of throat cancer at age 51. Picture: Mona Wood-Sword via AP

"Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her. Even the doctor told me he doesn't want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won't do it," he said. "She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription."

Beth wrote on Instagram in February that she was testing out CBD and THC-based therapies and alleged that chemotherapy was "poison."

Before she stepped into the spotlight of reality TV, Chapman was the youngest bail agent (aka bounty hunter) in Colorado at the age of 29.

When she was 19, Chapman met 35 year-old 'Dog' and the two dated before marrying in 2006.

Bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman with his kids and wife Beth (right) who has died of cancer at the age of 51. Picture: Supplied

In 2003 the two were catapulted to fame with their starring roles in Dog the Bounty Hunter, in which 'Dog' pursued fugitives from Hawaii to Colorado alongside Chapman and his sons Leland and Duane Lee. A spin-off, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, aired until 2015.

- With Fox News.