Reality star’s outrageously tiny swimsuit

Bikini Barista's may have to put a lid on it

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry made sure to command attention as she slipped into a daring thong swimsuit to soak up the sun in Ibiza.

The British reality star, 23, highlighted her curves in the minuscule one-piece, which featured cutout detailing, while luxuriating in the Spanish resort, The Sun reports.

That’s gonna make for some unusual tan lines. Picture: Fortitude Press

The MTV starlet's swimwear boasted a waist-cinching strap around her midriff while the thong silhouette showcased her pert posterior with aplomb.

Chloe continued her glamorous display by the pool as she worked her waist-length platinum blonde hair into a mermaid crimp and accessorised with a pair of oversized aviators.

Her appearance comes days after a fun-filled trip to Southern Portugal alongside her Geordie Shore castmates.

The 23-year-old is a reality TV veteran at this point. Picture: Fortitude Press

The cast had been pictured enjoying a boozy-night out at Dice Club in Vilamoura, with a bleary-eyed Chloe spotted leaving the venue barefoot.

Although Chloe appeared to living it up on the holiday, her ex Sam Gowland was nowhere to be seen after he was fired from the reality show last month following a series of explosive rows with her.

It’s even smaller from the back. Picture: Fortitude Press

The former Love Island star, 23, was taken out temporarily but insiders told The Sun that after discussions with Chloe, it's been decided he shouldn't return to this series.

After they got back together following a short split, Chloe and Sam resumed filming for the next series of the show.

But after a nasty row, Sam was asked to leave and now he won't be coming back for the remainder of the series.

Looking like a long-lost Kardashian. Picture: Fortitude Press

A source said: "When Sam left it was only meant to be temporary but after a sit down with bosses, Chloe said she didn't want him back.

"They flew to Portugal to film there without him and it's been a lot calmer."

Adding: "Chloe has told her pals she's ended their relationship again and doesn't want to get back with him after getting tired of their constant arguments."

Chloe in Ibiza. Picture: Fortitude Press

Sunning herself by the pool. Picture: Fortitude Press

After The Sun exclusively revealed Sam had left filming, he jetted off with friends and posted a cryptic comment about "ending up where you need to be" on social media.

The source said Sam is embarrassed to be axed and is trying to put a brave face on it publicly - but privately he's gutted to have left the show.

The pair got together after meeting on the show in 2017 but in recent months have been hit by a number of furious arguments.

Veering dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction. Picture: Fortitude Press

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.