'I actually don’t have a cleavage': Star's breast decision

I'm a Celeb's international reality star Charlotte Crosby has opened up about her reasons for getting breast implants after admitting she's had lip fillers and a nose job.

The bubbly 29-year-old Brit opened up to Rhonda Burchmore about her plastic surgery journey, revealing she was talked into getting breast implants during a consultation for corrective surgery.

"I was born with a condition called congenital symmastia," Charlotte explained.

"You know how you'll have a cleavage and your breast bones in the middle? Well my breast tissue runs across my breast bone, so I actually don't have a cleavage."

She went on to recall her consultation for corrective surgery, during which she said she was convinced to consider an enlargement - something she hadn't considered before.

Charlotte Crosby spoke candidly with Rhonda Burchmore about her surgery. Picture: Channel 10.

"I went to get a consultation from the surgeon (for correction) with no thought of getting implants, and then he suggested implants at the same time. When I was sat there I was kind of wrapped up in it and thought 'oh, maybe that'll look nice' so I went ahead with it," she said.

"How big were you," Rhonda asked.

"I was 545 cc. I was huge," Charlotte replied, citing the size of her implants.

The former Geordie Shore star had the implants removed after a year, but expressed her opinion that if anyone was considering surgery "for the right reasons", they should go for it.

"You shouldn't be doing anything stupid to yourself if you don't need it, but if you've got something that makes you lack in confidence massively, then go and bloody change it.

"You've got one life, don't live it in misery and insecureness," she concluded.

Charlotte Crosby says people should be able to do what they want with their bodies, as long as it makes them happy. Picture: Channel 10

Charlotte has been outspoken in the past about her struggle with body confidence, recently discussing her enormous weight loss from a size 16 to size 8 with NW magazine.

Opening up about her weight loss journey, she said shedding the weight has made her the "happiest" she's ever felt.

"I'm actually the happiest I've been in a long time," Charlotte told the publication.

Since then, Charlotte has maintained her 59kg frame and says she often pinches herself that she's "an actual fitness guru".

Her previous lifestyle is one she never wishes to revisit, specifically pinpointing series three to seven of Geordie Shore.

"I'm constantly being tagged on Instagram - there's always a fat one of me," she told NW magazine.

"I look at those pictures and I feel like it was a sad time - I wasn't confident and I was always sluggish and tired because my diet was so awful."

Before her stint in the jungle, Charlotte appeared on Ex on the Beach, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Coach Trip and The Charlotte Show.

Her back catalogue of reality experience had her confident heading in to I'm a Celeb, she previously told news.com.au.

"I lived in Geordie Shore where we had cameras stuck to every wall of the house, filming 24 hours a day. We didn't have mobile phones, we couldn't contact the outside world. So really, 10 years ago starting on Geordie Shore prepared me for stuff that other people on I'm A Celeb might be dealing with for the first time," she said, adding that the Aussie reality show would be a "walk in the park".

"But I'd love to also help anyone in there who's kind of struggling - I can help them through it and be a shoulder to cry on. It would be able to pass my advice on to other people," she said.

In Sunday's premiere episode, Charlotte became the first star to tap out of a challenge, yelling: "I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!" when she was tasked with bungee jumping.

Once on the ground, she explained she "just couldn't do it".

"I don't know how any of them have done that. You've literally got to have a death wish. I've actually wet myself," she said.