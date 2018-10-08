Real-time mapping of highway's huge concrete deliveries

Concrete girders have been delivered to various sites up and down the Pacific Highway.

MORE than 8500 large concrete pieces are being used in the Pacific Highway upgrade, and these deliveries can cause traffic changes and delays.

The huge trucks carrying the concrete often need a police escort to get the oversize and over-mass deliveries from precast yards in Macksville, Coffs Harbour and Brisbane to sites up and down the highway.

But now the RMS has set up a real-time map which shows the exact location of these trucks.

Motorists can see where the trucks are travelling by using the project team's real-time delivery map at rms.nsw.gov.au/w2b.

This week, northbound lanes of the highway will be affected between Macksville and Broadwater for the delivery of large girders.

The traffic changes will be from 4am until 10am each morning.

Drivers are urged to take extra caution and allow additional travel time.

More highway changes this week

Four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Coolgardie Road and Whytes Lane at Pimlico to install concrete traffic barriers. There will be a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and traffic control in place between 7am and 6pm. Traffic will be switched onto a new section of highway in this area in the coming weeks

Machinery and equipment will be transported across the Pacific Highway at Broadwater from Monday, October 8 for four days. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place at times

From Tuesday, October 9, the northbound acceleration lane at the intersection of Old Pacific Highway and Pacific Highway at Glenugie will be closed for three days to complete drainage work. A lane closure and reduced speed limit of 60km/h will be in place between 7am and 6pm

Road maintenance will be carried out for six days from Monday, October 8 on Back Channel Road, Lumleys Lane, Wardell Road, Wardell and Old Bagotville Road, Bagotville. A reduced speed limit, traffic control and lane closure will be in place between 7am and 6pm

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.