Real reason MAFS star went ballistic

Married At First Sight's Steve has revealed the real reason he lost his cool with Michael in last night's dinner party episode.

It appeared during the episode that Steve and Michael were clashing over a comment Michael made at the bucks party in regards to kissing their respective brides on their wedding days.

But in a radio interview with Nova's Chrissie, Sam and Browny, Steve said they were actually fighting over a different comment that Michael made at the bucks party.

"What really concerned me and disturbed me at the bucks do, and others heard it as well, was that Michael turned around and said to the group … 'Let's face it guys, none of us want to turn around to a heavy chick walking towards us,'" Steve said on Nova this morning. "That is why I was animated last night.

Steve lost his cool.

Michael stirred the pot.

"It had nothing to do with kissing someone on the cheek," Steve said about his fight with Michael at the dinner party. "I just found it disturbing and disgusting that you would even say a comment like that."

Steve went on to claim that producers chose not to air Michael's comment from the bucks party or when they referenced it at the dinner party.

"Why didn't they show it?" Chrissie Swan asked. "Because then everyone would hate Michael because he said a mean thing about fat girls?"

"I got no comment on that," Steve replied. "It's not a cool comment though."

Steve claimed on radio that Mishel was well aware of the comment Michael allegedly made at the bucks party about "heavy chicks" and said that "she didn't like it".

Bizarrely, Mishel still appeared to side with Michael during the fight, possibly because she felt like Steve wasn't letting her weigh in during the discussion.

Steve later appeared on Today Extra and set the record straight about why he was so dominant during the conversation, claiming there was an agreement in place with producers that it would be just him to confront Michael.

Mishel was not impressed with Steve during the fight.

"Me and Mishel had a conversation with a producer probably an hour before the dinner party and it was clearly outlined that the discussion was going to take place and I was going to have this discussion with Michael and it was just going to be a me and Michael situation," he said on the Channel 9 show. "There was not going to be any interruption or anything like that.

"Obviously it got to the point where Mishel started engaging in the conversation and I went like this (held up his hand to say) 'I've got this Mishel.' It was portrayed I was telling Mishel to shut up. At no point whatsoever did I tell my wife, Mishel, to shut up."

Married At First Sight continues on Sunday night at 7.30pm on Channel 9