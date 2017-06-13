Real men wear pink for cancer awareness

GET YOUR PINK ON: Real Men Wear Pink supporter Philip Gibson with Deb Nabbo at Coffee Time in Goonellabah. Deb will donate 20c from every coffee sold on June 16 to Philip's campaign.

IF YOU see a bloke decked out in something pink this week, there's a good chance he's donned it to raise funds for breast cancer research.

From June 12 to 18, Lismore's Philip Gibson will be leading the charge for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, by wearing anything from fuchsia to sugar via flamingo pink and will pull out all the stops on Friday June 16 to get his message across.

He said being a real man was about stepping up and helping those in need and wearing a pink tie, jacket, socks or t-shirt is a good way to get the message across.

"This June I am getting pinked and raising funds to save lives,” he said.

"While men don't usually wear a lot of pink, if you feel a bit uncomfortable in this colour, it's insignificant compared to what women diagnosed with breast cancer go through.”

Goonellabah's Coffee Time cafe proprietor, Deb Nabbo, said she would be donating 20c for every coffee sold on Friday for Mr Gibson's campaign.

"My grandfather died of cancer and I'm happy to help Philip raise awareness and funds,” she said.

"And people can pop by and make a donation any time too.”

Mr Gibson said he had a bright pink shirt which every time he wore another bloke gave him a ribbing.

"By wearing this shirt is a good opportunity to have a conversation about supporting breast cancer research,” he said.

"I know people who have gone through this, people who have lost their partners, mothers and friends and this is my way of helping out so might not have to experience the pain and loss of this dreadful disease.”

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign aims to raise $1.5 million for the NBCF, to help fund research that harnesses the powerful data from genetic testing so that all women and men with a high risk of inheriting breast cancer have information and choices that could prevent them being affected by breast cancer.

You can support Mr Gibson and the NBCF via https://realmenwearpink.gofundraise.com.au/page/PhilipGibson