Karim Benzema looks dejected as Real Madrid slumped to shocking defeat.
Soccer

‘Missing Ronaldo?’: Stunning 33-year first highlights goalscoring void

by DPA
7th Oct 2018 10:25 AM

REAL Madrid have been beaten 1-0 away at Alaves in Spain's La Liga, their first defeat at the Mendizorroza stadium in nearly 90 years.

Manu Garcia scored the winner on 95 minutes on Saturday, in the last chance of the game after Thibaut Courtois had failed to hold a Ruben Sobrino header.

Madrid have now gone four games without a win and four games without scoring. They had not lost away to Alaves since 1931.

Madrid struggled to create clear-cut chances in the rain against an Alaves side who now are on the same number of points as their opponents in the table.

Gareth Bale went off injured before the end holding his groin, and his strike partner Karim Benzema never made it that long. He was taken off at half-time and has now gone seven games without a goal.

The 18-year-old Brazilian Vinicius Junior was introduced in the second half but he failed to spark a breakthrough.

"We had chances to score in the first goal and we were not able to do so," said Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui.

 

Deportivo Alaves players celebrate the win.
"They got the late goal which was more reward than they deserved. When you can't score in various games it's difficult."

Asked if he feared for his own job Lopetegui added: "We have to get players back and learn from our mistakes. It will be a long season. We are not in a good moment but we are only in October."

Madrid have both fullbacks Marcelo and Dani Carvajal out injured and are also without Isco who is still recovering from surgery for acute appendicitis.

Earlier on Saturday, Eibar beat Girona 3-2 away.

Cristhian Stuani scored twice for the hosts but Charles Diaz from the penalty spot, Anaitz Arbilla and Sergio Enrich ensured the visitors took the points.

Levante also won away from home with Enis Bardhi giving them a 1-0 victory at Getafe.

