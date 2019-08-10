Real-life grinch steals mother's Christmas present money

CHRISTMAS was ruined for a young family after hundreds of dollars that was put aside for presents was stolen from the mother's wallet as she slept.

Real-life Christmas grinch Kieran Jade Brock, 24 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday for stealing $300 from a friend's home he was staying at after being released from prison.

Prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on December 7, the victim woke up at 6am to discover the money she had been planning to use to buy her children Christmas presents was missing.

The defendant's lawyer said Brock had received a call after being released from prison from his former partner saying that "if he was any type of father he would find some money to be able to provide his daughter with basic necessities such as nappies".

After taking the $300, Brock then went to the mother of his child's house to deliver the money.

The court heard Brock had a very troubled childhood in foster homes, from which he now suffers post traumatic stress.

Brock's lawyer said he is now getting professional help for the stress and was planning on moving to New South Wales to work with his cousin.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of enter dwelling, committing an indictable offence and two other charges.

"You have ten pages of history littered with offences of dishonesty and stealing," Magistrate Blanch said in a scathing assessment.

Magistrate Blanch convicted Brock, ordered him to pay $300 to the victim and imprisoned him for seven months on the charge of stealing, and four months for his other charges.

The prison sentence was suspended for 18 months.