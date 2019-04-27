Real food from real farms on show at Harvest Autumn Fair

LOCAL BOUNTY: Northern Rivers-grown produce will be showcased at the inaugural Harvest Food Festival.

CONNECTING people with real food on real farms - that's what the Northern Rivers Food Harvest Festival is all about.

Celebrations began on Wednesday at North Tumbulgum's Husk Farm Distillery and will continue until Sunday, May 5.

Today's inaugural Harvest Autumn Fair will be held at the North Byron Parklands and is set to be full of family fun.

Starting at 10am and running until 4pm, the Autumn Fair will showcase the region's leading farmers, producers, chefs, brewers and distillers who all come together to celebrate the Harvest.

The event will also include cooking demonstrations and workshops, children's activities including tractor rides and 'The Story of Ice Cream', food competitions, producer and grower food stalls and much more.

Tickets are available at the event.

Live entertainment will also be on offer with guests invited to picnic on the beautiful grounds.

Other events over the next week include Barrio's 'Slinging Plates Dinner' on Tuesday April 30, The Spotted Pig's 'Year Of The Pig Dinner' on Friday May 3, next weekend's self-drive Harvest Food Trail and more.

For more information, visit www.northernriversfood.org/harvest-festival/