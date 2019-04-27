Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCAL BOUNTY: Northern Rivers-grown produce will be showcased at the inaugural Harvest Food Festival.
LOCAL BOUNTY: Northern Rivers-grown produce will be showcased at the inaugural Harvest Food Festival.
Whats On

Real food from real farms on show at Harvest Autumn Fair

27th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONNECTING people with real food on real farms - that's what the Northern Rivers Food Harvest Festival is all about.

Celebrations began on Wednesday at North Tumbulgum's Husk Farm Distillery and will continue until Sunday, May 5.

Today's inaugural Harvest Autumn Fair will be held at the North Byron Parklands and is set to be full of family fun.

Starting at 10am and running until 4pm, the Autumn Fair will showcase the region's leading farmers, producers, chefs, brewers and distillers who all come together to celebrate the Harvest.

The event will also include cooking demonstrations and workshops, children's activities including tractor rides and 'The Story of Ice Cream', food competitions, producer and grower food stalls and much more.

Tickets are available at the event.

Live entertainment will also be on offer with guests invited to picnic on the beautiful grounds.

Other events over the next week include Barrio's 'Slinging Plates Dinner' on Tuesday April 30, The Spotted Pig's 'Year Of The Pig Dinner' on Friday May 3, next weekend's self-drive Harvest Food Trail and more.

For more information, visit www.northernriversfood.org/harvest-festival/

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Millions of dollars promised for project dividing voters

    premium_icon Millions of dollars promised for project dividing voters

    Politics STAGE two of the project would see a trail built along 13km of the old railway line from Casino to Bentley.

    • 27th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Alleged killer refused bail despite delay, evidence 'issues'

    premium_icon Alleged killer refused bail despite delay, evidence 'issues'

    Crime Court hears the deceased fell victim to two separate attacks

    • 27th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Customers pour into Lismore's newest shop

    premium_icon Customers pour into Lismore's newest shop

    Business Fans of the store no longer have to travel hours to visit

    • 27th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    'The spirit of Nimbin' farewelled in moving ceremony

    'The spirit of Nimbin' farewelled in moving ceremony

    News "Tribal sister and warrior woman” honoured by friends and family.