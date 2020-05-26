Real fire fighters wanted for commercial

Rural Fire Service deal with a blaze alongside the highway at New Italy. PIC: MARC STAPLEBERG

ARE you a firefighter? You could earn $5000 to appear in a commercial.

McGregor Casting have put out a call for NSW firefighters to appear in a TV commercial for a major insurance brand.

Successful applicants will be paid a shoot fee of $5000 as well as $300 per travel days.

McGregor Casting is based in Sydney and are awaiting approval from NSW Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service on whether real fire fighters can appear in the commercial, approval they expect to have by the end of the week.

McGregor have been involved in commercials for McDonalds, Pepsi, Qantas, Optus, Red Rooster and others.

Applicants must be available between June 15-20 with no acting experience necessary.

Applications should include a self taped video that can be filmed on a phone.

Closes Thursday, May 28 at 6pm

To apply, click here.