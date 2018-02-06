Growth in G'bah sees real estate agency open new office

The team at the new One Agency real estate office in Goonellabah.

PROPERTY is on a steady growth trend over the next 12 months, according to Trevor Manwarring, principal of One Agency Manwarring Property Group.

Along with daughter Rachael and wife Sharen, the real estate business has expanded from the Alstonville office to Goonellabah.

"We opened our new office in Goonellabah at 29 Rous Road in the shopping centre on February 1," Mr Manwarring said.

"We can see a lot of growth in the Goonellabah area as there are new estates opening.

"The market has a range of properties for the first home buyer right up to the more executive dwellings."

The Manwarrings also see the Goonellabah area as a good place for investment buyers.

"There are plenty of opportunities for good rental returns," Mr Manwarring said.

"We've got the fortune of having a major hospital and university for employment.

"The fact there is a Coles, a Woolies and an Aldi here are all signs of growth."

Mr Manwarring said the growth in the Goonellabah area has come as an overflow from the Ballina and Wollongbar areas.

"As the value of land increases so too do the value of the homes," he said.

The Manwarrings have worked together for the past 4.5 years in real estate starting out in Wollongbar, then opening an office in Alstonville.

"We started off just in sales but about two years ago we branched out into rentals," Mr Manwarring said.

"We now offer both those services."

Mr Manwarring believes the growth in real estate will be healthy over the next 12 months although we can expect a slight increase in home loan rates.