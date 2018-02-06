Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Growth in G'bah sees real estate agency open new office

The team at the new One Agency real estate office in Goonellabah.
The team at the new One Agency real estate office in Goonellabah. Lee Grimes
Samantha Elley
by

PROPERTY is on a steady growth trend over the next 12 months, according to Trevor Manwarring, principal of One Agency Manwarring Property Group.

Along with daughter Rachael and wife Sharen, the real estate business has expanded from the Alstonville office to Goonellabah.

"We opened our new office in Goonellabah at 29 Rous Road in the shopping centre on February 1," Mr Manwarring said.

"We can see a lot of growth in the Goonellabah area as there are new estates opening.

"The market has a range of properties for the first home buyer right up to the more executive dwellings."

The Manwarrings also see the Goonellabah area as a good place for investment buyers.

"There are plenty of opportunities for good rental returns," Mr Manwarring said.

"We've got the fortune of having a major hospital and university for employment.

"The fact there is a Coles, a Woolies and an Aldi here are all signs of growth."

Mr Manwarring said the growth in the Goonellabah area has come as an overflow from the Ballina and Wollongbar areas.

"As the value of land increases so too do the value of the homes," he said.

The Manwarrings have worked together for the past 4.5 years in real estate starting out in Wollongbar, then opening an office in Alstonville.

"We started off just in sales but about two years ago we branched out into rentals," Mr Manwarring said.

"We now offer both those services."

Mr Manwarring believes the growth in real estate will be healthy over the next 12 months although we can expect a slight increase in home loan rates.

Topics:  goonellabah northern rivers property one agency manwarring property group real estate sharen manwarring trevor manwarring

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

Closing down: Lismore cafe facing ruin due to roadworks

Closing down: Lismore cafe facing ruin due to roadworks

AFTER rebuilding from the March floods, one Lismore cafe's 90 per cent drop in business due to roadworks spells disaster.

Properties for sale at $33 million luxury development

An artist's impression of the over-50s resort proposed for Skennars Head.

The DA is being finalised and homes are on the market

UPDATE: Woman killed in single vehicle crash

No Caption

Police have advised that a woman has died after a crash at Whiporie

Students have artwork chosen for book and CDs

St Brigids Kyogle students whose artwork was chosen for a book and CD.

Well-known Australian liturgical singer has used local artwork

Local Partners