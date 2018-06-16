Real estate guru dishes out tips

Real estate coach and trainer Tom Panos was in Ballina for a seminar to inspire North Coast real estate agents. He is regarded as one of Australia's leading coaches on helping real estate people become seven figure agents.

FOR THOSE who didn't know it already, Lennox Head is the next Byron Bay for those in the property market, according to widely celebrated real estate guru Tom Panos.

Mr Panos visited Ballina yesterday for a real estate workshop, and his long list of titles also includes: real estate influencer, founder of Real Estate Gym, auctioneer, Million Dollar Agent Podcaster, SkyNewsBusiness commentator, and author.

Mr Panos said a change in real estate appears to be coming.

"The market's been quite healthy. It's fuelled by a lot of non-local buyers, and buyers that are coming from Sydney and Melbourne are now being impacted by a market that has cooled in those areas,” Mr Panos said.

"Real estate agents need to be prepared to understand the growth and high levels of energy that have been in the market may not continue at the same rate.”

Although, he said it's unlikely the market will drop significantly.

"I think prices will stabilise in the short term but the North Coats is in a healthy position because the affordability is attractive verses other parts of Australia, and the infrastructure is good.”

"Also, Australia is all about lifestyle and there are plenty of people wanting to trade what they currently have in another parts of the world such as Sydney, and come to the North Coast and have a bit of money left over - find a home and move away from the hustle and grind and swap it for lifestyle which includes some of the best beaches in the world.”

Mr Panos said real estate is basically a demand and supply equation.

"Try and buy real estate they can't reproduce any more, so anything in proximity to the water is always going to have the strong wow factor. It's good to buy near the water that hasn't had the craziness hit it.”

"At the moment Lennox Head is going great because a group of people are saying 'I love this life but I don't want to pay Byron bay prices, I want to pay less and still get everything I wanted'.

"Always try and look for the next area nearby that hasn't had the crazy boom, areas with the fundamentals like water, transport is important, and people love community villages.”

Hot tip for first home buyers? Buy a a better spot with a worse house rather than a nice house and a worse spot.

"Pick position because you can update the house, but you can't update the position.”

Mr Panos said banks are scrutinising investors and consumers should be looking at lots of loans, rather than going in to one bank.

"Investment loans is at its lowest point for many many years. Buyers should never assume they are in a position to buy a home unless they have an unconditional loan approved in writing.”

"Banks are looking at all the lending criteria and what I say to any first home buyer is don't rely on just going in and speaking to a bank. Align yourself with a trusted home loan broker. It will not cost you any more but they have access to all of the banks loans.”

He said buying a home is about "playing the long game”.

"Ask yourself: is where I'm buying going to meet my needs for the next five to seven years.”

"It's expensive to buy a home and then sell after 3 years when it no longer meets your needs.”

He said read the paper every week, get onto realestate.com.au, have your name registered with active real estate agents, and pop into open homes were necessary steps when in the market.