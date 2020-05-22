'Relief' as landlords paid after real estate closure

The empty shopfront of the former Century 21 real estate agency in Ballina. It has now been leased out.

A GROUP of landlords were relieved to see more than $20,000 pour into their bank accounts collectively on Monday night.

They had earlier aired concerns they would not be paid a month of missing rent owed by defunct business Century 21 Coastal Living in Ballina.

The real estate agency closed suddenly in April, and until Monday landlords who had transferred property management rights to other local real estate agencies were waiting on payments from Century 21.

"This morning I checked my bank account and lo and behold our rent has been paid in," a local property owner said via email.

"(Owner) David Carney also sent an email apologising for the lateness saying he had been in lockdown with his family due to COVID-19 and had now got a bookkeeper to work through sending payments.

"I am really relieved at this outcome.

"I am thankful I don't have to pursue this now.

"Hopefully there will be positives for everyone involved soon."

On Wednesday, NSW Fair Trading confirmed Century 21 in Ballina was still under investigation, after Century 21 Australia terminated its local franchise office on March 23.

Meanwhile, a former employee of Century 21 in Ballina has been chasing thousands of dollars in missing superannuation.

Recent news articles about the business prompted the ex-staffer to contact The Northern Star.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, she claims she is owed superannuation since the second week of December, 2017.

"Our pay slips indicated money was being allocated to super, but nothing was going through to our funds," the former employee claimed.

"He (the owner) kept saying, 'You'll get your money.'"

She said she has reported the matter to the Australian Taxation Office.

The tax office was unable to comment on the matter due to confidentiality laws, but they did provide a statement.

"While the vast majority of employers pay their employees the correct amount of superannuation guarantee on time, the ATO takes any non-payment of superannuation guarantee very seriously," the spokesman said.

Mr Carney responded publicly to staff concerns via email yesterday. " In relation to the superannuation payments due to employees, I regret any inconveniences to the employees, there have been some delays in regards to my personal circumstances," he said. "They will be paid in full in the very near future."