Real estate agent banned for enraged abusive rants at cops

Hayley Marley-Duncan was fined $7500 for contravening the Land Agents Act by being abusive to government workers and police.

Hayley Marley-Duncan was fined $7500 for contravening the Land Agents Act by being abusive to government workers and police.

A real estate agent who called the members of an administrative court "an incompetent bunch of f**tards" and "oxygen thieves" in a string of abusive emails has been fined and told to undergo anger management training.

The Adelaide District Court fined estate agent Hayley Marley-Duncan $7500 for contravening the Land Agents Act by being abusive to government workers and police.

Ms Marley-Duncan has built a reputation as a self-styled champion of property owners and the scourge of late-paying, property-damaging "Centrelink dweller" tenants.

But what landed her in court was her interactions with Consumer and Business Affairs and the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

During a court battle to have a tenant evicted in 2016 from one of her clients' properties, she vented her anger at government staff, police and the judiciary in expletive-laden phone calls, emails and social media posts.

But she told The Advertiser her frustrations arose from a tenancy system which favoured tenants over homeowners, leaving her clients out of pocket.

"I get frustrated and they come after my livelihood," she said.

"I'm not abusive, I'm just loud."

During a phone conference with tribunal member Steven Thomas in May 2016, Ms Marley-Duncan accused the court of not doing its job properly.

"If you did your job properly, I wouldn't be enraged in this anger would I?" she said.

"So it's not much to ask for you to do your job with my taxpayer money which I'm f…ing paying for."

Real estate agent Hayley Marley-Duncan on Today Tonight. Picture: Channel 7

In an email to the tribunal and the consumer affairs department in June 2017, during the same court case, Ms Marley-Duncan called the tribunal "incompetent".

"Typical useless dumb government departments cannot do anything right," she said.

"They either cannot read and or just plain stupid. I have had enough of SACAT and SA Housing as they are all oxygen thieves."

In Twitter posts presented to the court, Ms Marley-Duncan was even more forthright.

"SACAT you are an incompetent bunch of f**ktards who does not apply the law or abide by the ACT!!!!" she wrote. "F**KING BUNCH OF IDIOTS!!!"

In a separate incident, Ms Marley-Duncan abused a police officer outside the Hillier property where Adeline Wilson-Rigney, her six-year-old daughter Amber Rose Rigney and five-year-old son Korey Lee Mitchell were murdered by Steven Graham Peet in May 2016.

She arrived at the scene of the murder - a property that she managed - and told media crews Ms Wilson-Rigney's name and that she had received Centrelink benefits.

She then approached a police officer guarding the gate to the property and after a brief conversation called him a "piece of sh*t".

"Do your job c**t, then there wouldn't be two kids dead, would there," she said.

"If you want to blame anyone, blame these f**king c**ts, because they never respond to any complaints we make."

Ms Marley-Duncan told the court she had tried to alert police to domestic violence at the property.

Judge Paul Slattery said Ms Marley-Duncan was "not a fit and proper person to be registered as an agent" and barred her from acting as a land agent for six months.