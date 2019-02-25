Menu
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: First National Byron Bay took out the top award for several suburbs in the region at the RateMyAgent 2019 Agency of the year awards 2019 on February 22. L-R Principal/OAM Chris Hanley, Directors Su Reynolds, Paul Banister, and Helen Huntly-Barratt and chief executive James Young.
Real estate agency takes home top gong

Alison Paterson
by
25th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
A NORTHERN Rivers agency has taken out the top gong at the the RateMyAgent 2019 Agent of the Year Awards.

First National Byron was named the winner of the Agency of Year on February 22, when it was revealed they were number one in Bangalow, Byron Bay, Ewingsdale and Suffolk Park.

In the individual categories, Su Reynolds was recognised as the Number 1 Agent in Byron Bay.

The awards, which are the largest real estate awards in Australia, recognise agents and agencies that have ranked the highest based on customer reviews and feedback.

First National Byron Bay was founded in 1968.

Chief executive James Young said the team was thrilled with the win.

"We are extremely proud to receive these accolades and would like to say thank you to all our supportive customers, and to our team for your hard work and dedication in the last 12 months,” he said.

"Our focus and commitment to service and achieving the best possible results for all of our clients remains central to our mission of excellence.”

The RateMyAgent Agent of the Year Awards compare over 35,000 agents and agencies across the country.

Mr Young said the awards highlight the leading real estate agents and agencies in each suburb, city and state across Australia, and on a national level.

"It's certainly been a hugely successful month for the local agency,” he said.

"(We) were also awarded number one office in the First National NSW network with Su Reynolds being ranked as the No 2 top ranked sales person.”

