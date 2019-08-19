‘Real concern’ as search for missing teen enters third week

Sunshine Coast SES Controller Janet Scott said they had about 23 volunteers out, working in four teams, combing through Dularcha National Park at Landsborough. Photo: Warren Lynam

SUNSHINE Coast Police and SES search parties are "pulling out all the stops" as the search for missing boy Michael Ryan enters the third week.

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Darryl Johnson said a "significant" number of officers and about 23 SES officers had backed up from the weekend's search party and returned to the unforgiving bushland.

Police believe Michael is in the Landsborough, Beerwah, Beerburrum, Caloundra or Little Mountain areas.

The 14-year-old disappeared from Landsborough a fortnight ago, sparking a tearful plea from his grandmother, Lloma Dunne, for her grandson's safe return.

This morning the crews are scouring around the Dawson Drive, Mooloolah area.

Supt Johnson said there was "real concern" for anyone missing this long.

"We are keeping an open mind," Supt Johnson said when asked whether foul play had come into the equation.

"We are doing everything we can, every lead will be run out and we are pulling out all the stops we can. Obviously we're hoping he is found safe and well.

"The terrain is very rough, really dense. It's hard work. And the SES have been fantastic.

"With any missing adult or child, it's important to keep an open mind and play the ball in front."

Supt Johnson said officers from the child protection unit began inquiries into Michael's whereabouts the same day he went missing.

A plea for public assistance in the investigation started two days later.

"Make no mistake, we have had a fairly dedicated police response. It was actually investigated in the first couple of hours (of Michael going missing)," Supt Johnson said.

"All those early inquiries were happening, it just wasn't in the public domain. Officers from the child protection branch were out there the first day seeking information."

A number of them had been involved in extensive land searches on Saturday and Sunday, aided up by aerial support.

The search ramped up again on Sunday, after police found what they believed to be Michael's pushbike on Saturday.

Ms Scott said some of the terrain being encountered by search teams was "pretty rough, fairly thick forest".

She said teams were searching near the train line running through the park, and it was "quite steep" with a lot of bracken fern, and quite dense bush in around a number of little creeks.

She said they were searching for any belongings, or Michael himself, and were attempting to conduct a line search wherever the terrain would allow, as they covered "a lot of land" today before darkness brought today's search to an end.