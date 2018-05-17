How to win $10,000 playing poker in Lismore this weekend

$10,000 is up for grabs this weekend.

POKER players in the region are probably blasting Lady Ga Ga's hit song 'Poker face' as they ready themselves for "the biggest event the Far North Coast has ever seen".

If you're a keen player, or even if your not and want to give a go at winning at least $10,000 on the weekend then this is the event for you.

Goonellabah man Daniel Gormley is a franchisee for the National Poker League (NPL) and operates in the far north coast with regular events in Ocean Shores, Byron Bay, Bangalow, Lismore, Goonellabah, Nimbin and Casino.

Founded in 2005, The National Poker League is Australia's premier pub and club poker company and currently runs more than 500 poker events a week in a variety of venues round the country.

Mr Gormley has been running events in the area since 2008, some of which have had $4000-5000 prize pools and hundred of players.

There are also plenty of weekly events of different styles, which attract around 20 people a night.

"It's usually about $20 a game with a $300 prize pool," Mr Gormley said.

"I left this area after school to study at UNSW but found my passion with poker and pursued a job as a tournament director and eventually found my way back home, went through some partners and finally became franchisee on my own.

"Its taken a long time to build peoples interest and to keep it interesting I am constantly having to be innovative and coming up with bigger ideas.

"This $10k event has been in the works since September 2017 and will be the biggest event the far north coast has ever seen."

" It's a game for people who want to go that extra mile and will run over 2 days, involving roughly 15 hours of poker."

There is an 11am game on Saturday and a 6pm.

"Anyone who made it through both rounds on Saturday will take their biggest stack through to Sunday. Anyone who made it through only once will sit down and continue the game, so it's like the two merge," Mr Gormley said.

"On Sunday everyone will play it out who made it through Saturday."

He anticipates at least 100 people for each game of poker but there could be many more.

"Anyone who loves the game should be there but anyone can play even if they wanted it to be their first game."

"It's always the same at each game, everyone's happy and enjoys each other's company.

"Most people are their for the atmosphere and a good night out.

"It's a good way to bring people together."

On Saturday May 19 and Sunday May 20 at East Lismore Bowling Club from 11am.

Each entry is $75, add-ons $55.