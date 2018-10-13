Ready to laugh out loud? Larry is!

A NEW comedy night is coming to the Northern Rivers: Larry Laughs Loud.

Created by local comedian Vanessa Larry Mitchell, Larry Laughs Loud is touring around the area and beyond.

Mitchell's comedy career started when she attended Mandy Nolan's Comedy Writing Workshop in 2015.

"I had no idea where the journey would take me,” she said.

Initially attending the course for 'a bit of fun', Vanessa soon took to the adrenalin that comes from telling personal stories and potentially risky jokes to rooms full of people.

After performing regularly in open mic nights in Byron Bay, Mullumbimby and the Gold Coast, Mitchell found it difficult to balance the travel outside of the local area with her full-time day job and being a mum, so she decided to set up an Open Mic room at the Rous Hotel in Lismore.

An instant success and now a monthly gig, Larry Laughs Loud now runs regular monthly performances at Lismore Workers club, The Deck & Lounge at SCU, Yamba Recreation & Bowling Club, along with new events coming up in Alstonville, Nimbin and Evan's Head.

Mandy Nolan described Vanessa as having a "refreshingly natural voice: sassy and confident”.

Mrs Mitchell said Larry Laughs Loud is passionate about giving new and emerging comics a space to develop their skills on stage in a safe and supportive environment, as well as bringing experienced talent to the region from around the country.

"We are generating loads of interest and support from people wanting to have a go on the stage, as well as our rapidly growing audiences,” she said.

"I am particularly passionate about increasing female representation in comedy, and supporting women to build confidence to embrace their own style of humour in a heavily male dominated industry.”