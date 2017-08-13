Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

Bethany Spoor with her skincare range that she will showcase on Shark Tank in the hope of finding an investor.

THERE aren't too many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges but that is exactly what Bethany Grace Spoor did seven years ago.

And now the McKees Hill resident has stretched her boundaries and applied to the Channel 10 program Shark Tank to see if she can strike up a deal with one of the investors that feature on the show.

"I have seen the show in the past and I am a a big fan of Janine (Allis, founder of Boost Juice and an investor on the show)," Bethany said.

"I wanted that extra edge and decided to have a go."

Bethany received a call back from the show and had to fly down to Sydney for an audition.

"I was so nervous as I went down by myself," she said.

The 20-year-old will also go down to do the show by herself, and the episode will air on Tuesday night.

Bethany's skincare range developed when she first asked her mum to buy her an aromatherapy book.

"I grew up in Coober Pedy where my dad was a pastor," she said.

"Then we moved to McKees Hill, between Kyogle and Casino and it was so lush and green, it was a huge change.

"My parents always wanted a hobby farm with cows, sheep and lots of trees..

"We also had our own bees and therefore lots of bees wax."

With so many raw ingredients at her finger tips Bethany started experimenting, making balms and other products that her friends started buying.

"I had a big launch party (for the skincare range) when I was 13," she said.

"I was home-schooled when growing up and mum definitely encouraged self-education and finding out information."

Regardless of the outcome on the Shark Tank episode Bethany is happy to have stretched herself by entering the show.

"Growing up I always had problems with nerves," she said.

"Shark Tank has helped me to overcome that."

You can visit Bethany's website on bethanygreen.net

Shark Tank is on Channel Ten, Tuesday night, 7.30pm.