Ready, set, goat for this delicious Jaffna curry recipe

Jaffna, in Sri Lanka, is known for its own style of spicy cuisine. This recipe for goat curry is as simple as popping all the ingredients in a pot and allowing it to simmer until the meat is tender and the gravy is thick and rich. Not too many people cook with goat in Australia but just ask your local butcher, they'll be happy to get it in. Surprisingly, this is the most popular curry on our Winter Warmer bar special at Noosa Beach House. You could also use lamb instead of goat.

JAFFNA GOAT CURRY

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

400g goat, preferably chump chops with bones; 1 cinnamon stick, broken into pieces; 7 cardamom pods, crushed; 2 tsp roast coriander powder; 1 tsp roast cumin powder; 1 tsp Jaffna curry powder; 1 tsp dark roast curry powder; ½ tsp fenugreek seeds, lightly roasted; ½ tsp chilli powder; ½ tsp turmeric; 2 tbsp tomato paste (instead of offal); 200ml coconut milk; 150ml vegetable oil or 2 tbsp ghee; 100g diced onion; 1 sprig curry leaves, leaves picked; 2 garlic cloves, crushed; 2 thin slices ginger, peeled, finely sliced; 3 green chillies; 10cm piece pandan leaf, torn; 10cm lemongrass stalk, chopped; ½ lime, juiced

METHOD

Chop the goat into 2cm pieces with the bone in.

Place the dry spices, tomato paste and coconut milk into a large bowl with the goat to marinate.

Place a heavy-based pan on high heat and add the oil. Add the onion, curry leaves, garlic, ginger, chilli, pandan leaf and lemongrass and sautee for a few minutes until the onion is translucent.

Add the goat mixture to the pan, cover with water and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 25 minutes or until the gravy thickens and the meat is tender.

Add the lime juice and season to taste.

PHOTO: SBS Television My Sri Lanka with Peter Kuruvita

Peter Kuruvita is an award-winning chef and restaurateur at Noosa Beach House. Inspired by his Sri Lankan heritage, Peter has produced two cookbooks and five TV series for SBS Television. MORE AT noosabeachhousepk.com.au