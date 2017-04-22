24°
Sport

Ready for tempers to flare

Mitchell Craig | 22nd Apr 2017 6:00 AM
HARD TO HANDLE: Byron Bay forward Will Aisake, who coach Paul Jeffery says will be fired up for a big game against Wollongbar-Alstonville this afternoon.
HARD TO HANDLE: Byron Bay forward Will Aisake, who coach Paul Jeffery says will be fired up for a big game against Wollongbar-Alstonville this afternoon. Peter Moore

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EXPECT a physical battle with the likes of second-rower Will Aisake and No8 Dru Baggaley leading the way for Byron Bay against Wollongbar-Alstonville in Far North Coast rugby union.

There is no love lost between the sides and tempers could flare in the grand final rematch at Lyle Park, Wollongbar, today.

Byron Bay coach Paul Jeffery expects to cop plenty of stick from rival supporters after a surprise loss in the grand final last year.

"I'm sure there will be some heckling from their crowd reminding us that we lost the grand final last year,” Jeffery said.

"We've talked about it and I don't think it will worry our guys.

"Our team has changed dramatically since then and it will be completely different.

"Will Aisake will be up for a big game and Dru Baggley loves that physical confrontation as well.”

Byron Bay has six new faces since the grand final and still has a handful of players to return.

Jeffery said it had been a disrupted month with only one game and limited training due to the wet weather and field closures.

"Wollongbar are lucky that they've played more games and been able to train,” he said.

"They should have a bit more cohesion than us and they deserve to go in as favourites.

"Any team with Ben Damen and Sam Kerry in it will keep you on your toes, and they have points in them right across the park.

"But we're confident we have the depth to be competitive and I'm sure it will be a really good game.”

The Pioneers welcome back No8 Steve Mison, who is back after missing the first two rounds while finishing the cricket season.

In other games today:

Ballina has its first home game of the season against Lennox Head at Quays Reserve, Ballina.

Southern Cross University will host the Casino Bulls at Maurie Ryan Oval, Lismore.

Bangalow takes on Casuarina at Schultz Oval, Bangalow.

Lismore has the bye.

Lismore Northern Star
Regional NSW still best for jobs

Regional NSW still best for jobs

LATEST ABS data seems to suggest the Richmond-Tweed region is the best place in Australia to find a regional job.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

PRODUCE: Get some seasonal vegetables from one of our local markets.

Where to get great local produce and fresh coffee from

Ready for tempers to flare

HARD TO HANDLE: Byron Bay forward Will Aisake, who coach Paul Jeffery says will be fired up for a big game against Wollongbar-Alstonville this afternoon.

Tempers could flare between Byron Bay and premiers

Flood relief grants soon available for SMEs and growers

Coraki post flood.

Recovery grants may soon be available to eligible primary producers

Local Partners

Salvos raise their voices to launch appeal

THE annual red shield appeal will launch with a song.

He's one of busiest musicians in Ballina

A LONG NOTE: Lloyd Jansson is still conducting the Ballina Shire Concert Band at the age of 90.

"As long as you can breathe, you can play an instrument”

Ten fantastic things to do this weekend

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

Extreme sports, arts, music, film and Two-Up

This week's best gigs in just one list

CHEEKY: Gareth Liddiard has released seven studio albums with the Drones. As a teenager, Liddiard listened to the music of artists such as Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix, Black Flag and John Coltrane. Liddiard formed The Drones in 1997 and then relocated with the band to Victoria in 2000. This solo show will see him playing some Drones songs plus some of his own solo pieces. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, today from 7.30pm. $25.

From Gareth Liddiard to the ASA Wax Lyrical

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong, but will the odds be in his favour on Australian television's night of nights?

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

LOCALS: Australian actors Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg arrive for the 6th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 January 2017.

Stars confirmed donation to Rise Above the Flood

REVEALED: Meet the Mini Dirtgirl to feature in new TV series

TWICE AS CUTE: Danielle Hay and Maree Lowes in their respective Dirtgirl characters.

BACKYARD STAR: New TV series to feature girl from Baryulgil

Young songwriters of the year awarded

Clunes duo Maple, formed by sisters Monica and Bridget Brandolini, won the Grommet division of the Bluesfest Busking Competition 2016.

Ceremony featured talented artists aged 12-25

The Heart Speaks in Whispers to Corinne Bailey Rae

WINNING SMILE: Corinne Bailey Rae performing in the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest.

English singer performed her first ever Australian show at Bluesfest

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byrons busy entertainment...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Quality Home Plus Separate Accommodation

15 Mango Bark Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $980,000 to...

Set on an elevated, private corner position is this spacious quality built home. Through the picket fence to the covered verandah entrance you get the feeling this...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Want to own iconic North Coast pub?

The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay.

This rare piece of Byron Bay is now looking for a new owner

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!