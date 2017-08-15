SES: Training and attending disasters to assist community

DISASTER READY: Members of the SES Lismore Unit are training for the 2017 National Disaster Rescue Challenge. L-R SES Richmond Tweed Area learning and development officer Matthew Armour with team members Darren Bird, Daniel Martin, Neil Coulter, Karina Essex, and Lismore SES trainers John Stirling and Troy McDonald.

WHEN disaster strikes, it's good to know Lismore's first responders are ready.

Being prepared to deal with all the challenges thrown up by floods, storms, road crash rescues and natural disasters, entails a great deal of training and preparation, not to mention physical and mental commitment.

While the community generally only sees the State Emergency Services members at the scene of such an incident, it's vital to remember they volunteer their own time, commitment and skills so they are ready the moment their pagers indicate they are needed.

On Monday evening the NSW SES Lismore Unit invited the Northern Star to view their team practising for the State Disaster Rescue Competition in Bathurst on October 14-15.

Photos View Photo Gallery

SES Richmond Tweed Area learning and development officer Matthew Armour oversaw the training session which involves a combined team of SES volunteers from Lismore and Tweed units.

Mr Armour who was aided by experienced members John Stirling and Troy McDonald, said the competition training involves teams tackled challenging scenarios which includes focusing on capabilities associated with rescue from heights, mass casualty management, rescue from depths, building impacts and shoring, search, general rescue, and confined space rescue.

"This training tests the leadership, teamwork and the core skills of our members and it's all linked to increasing our capabilities in the SES combat role in floods, storms and tsunamis," he said.

"Generally speaking, they get a series of challenging scenarios across our three combat roles to put them through their paces, and at the end of the day they will share this knowledge and skills with other members in the region."

The SES Lismore / Tweed combined team comprises Lismore volunteers Harley Armstrong, Paul Barry, Darren Bird, Ian Coulter, Karina Essex David Martin and Danielle Waters from Tweed Unit.

Competition team leader Mr Coulter said this training involved more than simply developing and refining rescue skills.

"It's also about camaraderie," he said.

As well as their weekly training nights, the combined team are also committing to regular weekend training sessions in the field, Mr Armour said.

"They should be commended for taking time away from families, work and their lives," he said.

"At the end of the day it better prepares our members to help the community in a time of need."

Lismore SES Unit Controller John Ludlow said he is proud of all the volunteers who are willing to train and turn out at all hours to assist their community.

Mr Ludlow said the SES were proud to be able to assist other emergency services organisations in a variety of support roles, as well as providing specialist capabilities in areas such as road-crash rescue, disaster and general search and rescue incidents.

Anyone interest in getting involved with the SES is urged to go online for details.