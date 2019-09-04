Reading program something worth giving a woof about

ONCE upon a time eight-year-old labrador cross Maggie was an escape artist, regularly straying from her Mullumbimby home before eventually ending up in Casino pound.

However once she met now-owner Anne Meagher, her life changed for the better.

Now the ever-so-sweet Maggie is helping to change the lives of students with her second life as a Story Dog, helping build students' confidence in reading just by listening.

The not-for-profit volunteer organisation Story Dogs is a locally-created initiative, first launched in the Northern Rivers in 2009.

Murwillumbah residents Leah Sheldon and Janine Sigley first created the organisation after seeing a similar program operating in the US.

Now the program has spread right across Australia with more than 509 volunteers and dogs going into primary schools every week, and helping 2545 children who struggle with their reading gain confidence.

Ms Meagher is the coordinator of the Lismore branch of Story Dog teams, and said she has been volunteering with the organisation for three years.

After retiring from her career in the juvenile justice system, she said she was drawn to Story Dogs because the program helped to improve young people's outcomes through education.

"For me combining something that involved improving young people's literacy and working with animals was the dream voluntary job," she said.

"It's wonderful to have those students work with me over the school year and to see that progression and improvement in their literacy. You see them just shine once they start to read and they really develop a love of books."

She said part of the magic of the program was the non-judgemental setting, which helps the children to focus.

"The way we learn to read is by practising, and being able to practice in a no-pressure atmosphere helps their literacy skills increase and their confidence just soars," she said.

Ms Meagher said the Lismore branch were already working in seven local schools, but there was high demand for Story Dogs in many other school.

She said the group were looking for more volunteer teams, and it was easy to help out.

To volunteer, all you need is a friendly, capable dog and two hours to spare each week. She said prospective dogs and handlers receive training from Story Dogs, before being vetted by an animal behaviourist to ensure the dog is appropriately calm and well-behaved for the program.

Ms Meagher said while many Story Dog volunteers are retirees, she said anyone who has as little as two hours a week spare can help out, meaning even people who work part-time can volunteer.

For more information about Story Dogs visit www.storydogs.org.au, and if you are interested in becoming a Story Dogs team with your pooch, contact Anne on anne@storydogs. org.au or 0408 998 182.