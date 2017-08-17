Readers emphatic on Australia Day debate

NORTHERN Star readers have shared their views frankly about the Australia Day debate, and with devastating effect.

The vast majority of commenters on our Facebook page were opposed to any change.

They also took a swipe at the councillors involved in the planned change for acting outside their remit.

Our poll that was posted on Facebook last night came back with 77% agains changing the date and 22% in favour.

Here is a selection of the comments:

Naomi Mishell: "Even if they changed the date it still would not change anything.”

Steven Avery: "Just don't understand why they need to even consider changing or not celebrating Aust day on the 26th. It's about all Australians! We recognise all races. Australia Day honours proves this!”

Reshenda Thompson: "Leave Australia day where it is. Move on from the past.”

Danny Martin Greens councillor: "No surprise there. If they had their way we wouldn't have Australia Day at all.”

Bob Vickers: "Is this the only thing LCC has to worry about?... maybe this Councillor needs to pay more attention to the needs of Lismore and less attention to her own agenda... :(”

Karen Irvin: "Tell that councillor to hand in their resignation. Stop trying to work above your 'pay grade'. Do exactly what you are hired to do! Roads, local maintenance and rubbish!

Dylan Keehn: "Stupidest debate ever..... next people will want to move the date for Easter because it's cruel to rabbits or something stupid. Why can't people these days just get along? Why is it that when someone or some group have an idea or a thought they have to force it onto everyone else? Everyone's entitled to an opinion, but seems like too many people these days are going to far with it!”

One of the lone comments in favour of a change was from Paula Flynn: "If it's offensive to our indigenous community, then yes. And Citizen ceremonies can occur any day of the year.”

Meanwhile, Sebastion Rooks made some interesting historical observations on the actual date:

"The 26th of January is neither when the 1st fleet arrived nor when the colony was proclaimed, it is a date arbitrarily plucked out of a series of events: The first fleet arrived between the 18th and 20th of January, 1788 in Botany Bay (each of the 9 ships arrived on different days) They could find no fresh water so on the 26th headed North.

The Colony of New Holland, as it was then known, was formally proclaimed by Governor Phillip on 7 February 1788 at Sydney Cove.

We didn't become The Commonwealth of Australia (a nation) until January 1901.

The 26th was only celebrated Australia wide on the day since 1994, before then it was a long weekend and fell on the closest Monday.”