Revealed: The most borrowed books of the year

22nd May 2017 8:00 AM
Katie Fedosenko

ACCORDING to the 2017 Civica Libraries Index, stories about heritage, identity, love and relationships were most popular among the list of most borrowed Australian fiction books from May 2016 to April 2017.

Civica, provider of Australia's leading library system, Spydus, partnering with the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA) are announcing the findings to coincide with this year's Library and Information Week (22-28 May).

The annual Civica Libraries Index is compiled in partnership with participating regional and metropolitan libraries across Australia using the Civica Spydus integrated library management system.

The system was developed in Australia and is used by 2,500 libraries around the world.

Topping the list of most borrowed Australian books was 'Rain Music' by Di Morrissey, which is inspired by her adventures in far north Queensland and tells the story of two siblings who are struggling with a family tragedy that has set them on opposite paths.

'Spirits of the Ghan' by Judy Nunn, a period story set during the construction of the Ghan railway, explores family dynamics and cultural collision and 'Truly Madly Guilty' by Liane Moriarty, which examines marriage, sex, parenthood and friendship peaked at number two and three respectively on the most borrowed Australian fiction books list.

Other high profile Australian authors on the list include popular children's author, Andy Griffiths, who had three books featured on this year's most borrowed Australian books index.

Liane Moriarty, whose recent book, 'Big Little Lies' has been adapted into a television series, also features three times on the list. Hollywood actresses, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have already optioned for the film rights of Liane's latest novel, 'Truly Madly Guilty', published in 2016.

"We've always loved stories about ourselves. Tales that explore our heritage and identity - addressing what it means to be an Australian - continue to resonate with readers," said Sue McKerracher, Chief Executive Officer of ALIA.

"We're also known for producing unique stories that examine topics such as complex family relationships and it's great to see that Australian writing is also having greater appeal globally as well, with quite a few novels on the list, such as 'The Light Between The Oceans' and 'The Dressmaker' enjoying extended success via international film and TV adaptations," said Ms McKerracher.

According to Simon Jones, Libraries and Education Solutions Managing Director at Civica, in addition to TV and film, the rising use of digital technology is influencing reading habits.

"Many of our library customers tell us that readers are increasingly using technology to find, read and share information, whether it's to research a topic or discover a new book - it's now just a click away. This provides library members with far greater opportunities to discover new interests and media, whether it be via books, music, TV or films," said Mr Jones.

Index highlights

Most borrowed

According to the 2017 Civica Libraries Index, novels within the crime, thriller and mystery genres dominated the list of most borrowed library books in Australia, continuing on from last year's trend.

This genre made up three quarters of the list.

Lee Child's 'Make Me', published in 2015 and part of the Jack Reacher series of novels, topped the ranking of most borrowed books in Australia.

This was followed by Paula Hawkins' 'Girl On The Train', which was last year's number one and has no doubt remained a popular reading choice due to its film adaptation being released at the end of 2016.

Other major crime and thriller author to hit the top 20 list of most borrowed included James Patterson, David Baldacci and Michael Connelly.

Non fiction

Lifestyle books and special interest topics were a favourite amongst non-fiction borrowers this year.

Japanese de-cluttering guru, Marie Kondo proved highly popular this year, with two of her books on household organisation featuring second and tenth on the list.

Biography

Popular Australian comedienne, Magda Szubanski's autobiography, 'Reckoning' topped the list of most borrowed biography books.

Szubanski's memoir, which explores her family history, in particular the life of her father who was an assassin in the Polish resistance during World War II, also topped the most borrowed non-fiction list and reached 17th on the list of most borrowed books.

Itwas the only book written by an Australian to reach the top 20.

Young adults (13-18)

Teen fiction author favourite, John Green topped the most borrowed books amongst young adults

list, with his novels, 'The Fault In Our Stars' and 'Paper Towns' taking out first and second place

respectively, while his debut novel, 'Looking For Alaska' reached ninth place.

Children (0-12)

The 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' book series by Jeff Kinney and popular Aussie children's book author, Andy Griffiths' Storey book series battled it out on the list of most borrowed junior fiction, with 'The 65 Storey Treehouse' coming first on the list, just ahead of 'The Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever'.

About the Civica Libraries Index

The Civica Libraries Index is compiled in partnership with participating libraries using the Civica Spydus integrated library management system.

Loan data is collected, compiled and analysed for the calendar year for a range of audiences and categories. Civica reviewed more than 28.4 million library book loans across Australia to help determine the country's most popular books.

Data was gathered over a 12 month period from May 2016 to April 2017.

All information on borrowing behaviours is collected anonymously.

Civica is Australia's leading provider of library information, collection, management and library staffing solutions. More information about Civica can be found at www.civica.com

Most borrowed books of 2017

Make Me (2015) by Lee Child (Crime, thriller, mystery)

The Girl On The Train (2015) by Paula Hawkins (Crime, thriller, mystery)

Personal (2014) by Lee Child (Crime, thriller, mystery)

The Crossing by Michael Connelly (Crime, thriller, mystery)

Rogue Lawyer (2015) by John Grisham (Crime, thriller, mystery)

15th Affair (2016) by James Patterson (Crime, thriller, mystery)

The Last Mile (2016) by David Baldacci (Crime, thriller, mystery)

Private Paris (2016) by James Patterson (Crime, thriller, mystery)

The Obsession (2016) by Nora Roberts (Crime, thriller, mystery)

Memory Man (2015) by David Baldacci (Crime, thriller, mystery)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2014) by Jeff Kinney (Children's fiction)

Cometh The Hour (2016) by Jeffrey Archer (Crime, thriller, mystery)

The 65 Storey Treehouse (2015) by Andy Griffiths (Children's fiction)

NYPD Red 4 (2016) by James Patterson (Crime, thriller, mystery)

Alert (2015) by James Patterson (Crime, thriller, mystery)

The Burning Room (2014) by Michael Connelly (Crime, thriller, mystery)

Reckoning: A Memoir (2015) by Magda Szubanski (Biography)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever (2011) by Jeff Kinney (Children's fiction)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck (2013) by Jeff Kinney (Children's fiction)

Never Go Back (2013) by Lee Child (Crime, thriller, mystery)

Most borrowed Australian fiction books of 2017

Rain Music (2015) Di Morrissey General

Spirits Of The Ghan (2015) Judy Nunn General

Truly Madly Guilty (2016) Liane Moriarty General

The 65 Storey Treehouse (2015) Andy Griffiths Children's fiction

The Dry (2016) Jane Harper Crime, thriller, mystery

The Road Back (2014) Di Morrissey General

Big Little Lies (2014) Liane Moriarty General

The Rosie Effect (2014) Graeme Simsion General

The Dressmaker (2000) Rosalie Ham General

The 39 Storey Treehouse (2013) Andy Griffiths Children's fiction

The Narrow Road To The Deep North (2013) Richard Flanagan General

The Rosie Project (2013) Graeme Simsion General

The 52 Storey Treehouse (2015) Andy Griffiths Children's fiction

The Lakehouse (2015) Kate Morton Crime, thriller, mystery

The Natural Way Of Things (2015) Charlotte Wood Crime, thriller, mystery

Indigo Storm (2016) Fleur McDonald General

The Light Between Oceans (2012) M.L Stedman General

The Husbands Secret (2013) Liane Moriarty General

The Woman Next Door (2016) Liz Byrski General

Elianne (2013) Judy Nunn General

Most borrowed non-fiction

Reckoning (2015) Magda Szubanski

The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up (2014) Marie Kondo

The Road to Little Dribbling: More Notes From a Small Island (2015) Bill Bryson

Everywhere I Look (2016) Helen Garner

The Road To Ruin: How Tony Abbott And Peta Credlin Destroyed Their Own Government(2016) Niki Savva

Cambridge English IELTS 10 : authentic examination papers from Cambridge English language assessment (2015) N/A

New Scientist magazine N/A

Guinness World Records2016 (2015) N/A

I Quit Sugar: Your Complete 8-week Detox Program (2012) Sarah Wilson

Spark joy: An Illustrated Guide To The Japanese Art Of Tidying (2016) Marie Kondo

Most borrowed biography

Reckoning (2015) Magda Szubanski

Everywhere I Look (2016) Helen Garner

The Happiest Refugee (2010) Anh Do

Flesh Wounds (2015) Richard Glover

Island Home: A Landscape Memoir (2015) Tim Winton

When Breath Becomes Air (2016) Paul Kalanithi

This House Of Grief (2014) Helen Garner

One Life: My Mother's Story (2016) Kate Grenville

The Road To Ruin: How Tony Abbott And Peta Credlin Destroyed Their Own Government (2016) Niki Savva

I Am Malala (2012) Malala Yousafzai

Most borrowed by picture books

The Very Hungry Caterpillar (1969) Eric Carle

Pig The Pug (2014) Aaron Blabey

Where Is The Green Sheep (2004) Mem Fox

Where The Wild Things Are (1963) Maurice Sendak

Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas (2015) Aaron Blabey

The Gruffalo (1999) Julia Donaldson

Maisy Goes To London (2016) Lucy Cousins

Are We There Yet? A Journey Around Australia (2004) Alison Lester

Too Many Elephants In This House (2012) Ursula Dubosarsky

Scary Night (2014) Lesley Gibbes

Most borrowed by juniors (0-12)

The 65 Storey Treehouse (2015) Andy Griffiths

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever (2011) Jeff Kinney

The 39 Storey Treehouse (2013) Andy Griffiths

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Old School (2015) Jeff Kinney

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2014) Jeff Kinney

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck (2013) Jeff Kinney

The 26 Storey Treehouse (2012) Andy Griffiths

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2007) Jeff Kinney

The 52 Storey Treehouse (2014) Andy Griffiths

The 13 Storey Treehouse (2011) Andy Griffiths

Most borrowed by young adults (13-18)

The Fault In Our Stars (2012) John Green

Paper Towns (2008) John Green

The 5th Wave (2013) Richard Yancey

Divergent (2011) Veronica Roth

Naruto (2004) Masashi Kishimoto

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix (2003) J.K Rowling

The Maze Runner (2009) James Dashner

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (1999) J.K Rowling

Looking for Alaska (2006) John Green

City of Bones (2007) Cassandra Clare

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  books northern rivers entertainment reading

Post Your Ad Here!