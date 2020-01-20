Menu
READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jan 2020 6:00 AM

WHILE many areas missed our the liquid gold from the heavens, rainfall across the region has lifted spirits and set creeks flowing again for the first time in years.

Some areas of the Lockyer Valley received more than 100mm of rain across Friday and Saturday.

It's going to take a lot more to break the drought, but the mud and water sent residents out to marvel and enjoy the sudden wet.

Dogs enjoyed a swim in creeks while kids got to play in overfloRwing tanks for the first time in years.

Take a look at some of the best photos Gatton Star readers took of the rainfall and its aftermath in the gallery below.

 

gallery lockyer valley rainfall reader pics
Gatton Star

