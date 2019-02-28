Reactions to the Lismore Council Budget blowout

AS THE reasons behind Lismore City Council's multi-million dollar budget woes are explained, mixed reactions continue to fly over the revelations.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith and new General Manager Shelley Oldham made the announcement ahead of council quarterly budget review statement reported at Tuesday's council meeting, which revealed the cash deficit of $6.1m. In September 2018, the cash deficit was reported as $258,400.

Ms Oldham said the variance was discovered following a two-month due diligence study by independent consultants Grey Advantage that uncovered a series of previously unreported costs.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said it was good Lismore City Council had "come clean".

"The good news is the council have sorted it out and are doing a good audit of exactly where they stand," Mr Hogan said.

"They are obviously owning the issue they had they are looking to deal with the issue and I look forward to working with them."

Labor's candidate for Lismore Janelle Saffin took a similar stance.

"Top marks to the new general manager for finding the problem and taking decisive action to fix it," Ms Saffin said.

Some Facebook readers were not so kind.

Daniel Charity said: "It's such a shock. I can't for the life of me think where the money went", and posted a photo of the new rainbow crossing.

Helen Dye said: "He's angry and shocked, he should have known he's the ... mayor!"

Kate Cairnduff said: "Dissolve the current council. There has to be an enquiry!!!!"

"There were three big issues that impacted the council's budget," Ms Oldham said.

Council said three key factors involved:

Northern Rivers Waste compliance, transport and safety costs

The council must dispose of 12,000 tonnes of contaminated biosolids. The waste was contaminated with plastic and metals after a failed research attempt to create a new compost product for sale. This was not approved by senior leadership or endorsed by the council.

The council must dispose of waste off-site for the next nine months as landfill Cell 2A has reached capacity. The project to construct landfill Cell 2B was delayed and is expected to be complete by late 2019.

Several safety measures need to be put in place immediately, including an extra fire exit on the recently constructed commercial waste sorting facility.

Beardow Street landslip remediation

Contamination was found in a landslip in Lismore Heights caused by the March 2017 flood. This contamination made the council ineligible for compensation through the National Disaster Relief & Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) scheme. (Federal)

Northern Rivers Quarry operating and compliance costs

The council's quarry has been poorly managed resulting in outstanding compliance issues and lower than expected revenues.

A Quarry Management Plan will need to be developed to look at better governance and compliance structures.

Ms Oldham said of the several reasons to blame, a significant factor was the Chinese waste issue.

"China Sword happened in terms of waste management ... the ability to sell waste was taken away from councils. We had a number of other errors going on at our waste facility at the same time and we were putting those down to China Sword.

"The flood allowed our cells to fill up much quicker than we anticipated so we need to replace those cells, that's another few million outside of the budget.

"Our quarry is not performing in the way we would like it, and the lack of controls and governance meant that the problems didn't surface up until we started investigating really hard."

Ms Oldham said the governance problems were "across the board" in the organisation, calling the deficit a "failure" of management and governance.

"The Mayor and Councillors will need to put individual agendas aside and work together as a team in the coming months to get Lismore City Council back on track. To date, nine of the 11 Councillors have been briefed and are ready to take immediate action to remediate this issue," she said.

A Lismore City Council representative confirmed councillors Nancy Casson and Greg Bennett were on leave and have been unable to be briefed.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith expressed his concern at the revelations but added he was relieved to have a clear picture of the council's financial position.

"We chose our new General Manager specifically because of her previous business experience and proven track record of financial acuity. She has exposed where there are problems and that is the kind of leadership we need," mayor Smith said.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Patrick Healey said the budget shortfall undermined the confidence of the community and business sector, releasing the following statement.

"Sadly, I have already been approached and asked the question: is it time to leave Lismore?," Mr Healey said.

"Lismore City Council has been talking for years about its financial situation and has year-on-year cut its budgets. It is hard to imagine that collectively they have not been hyper-vigilant in managing their resources and it is unbelievable that they have managed themselves into such a deep hole. This revelation is all about council's failure. They admit it is a "failure of governance, management, processes, systems and project management" to reveal a systemic breakdown across the whole organisation of council.

"It is time for Lismore City Council to commit to the economic growth and business revitalisation of Lismore applying a greater level of strategic planning, thought and business acumen. Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciates that council will consult widely with the community, and they must do nothing less! LCCI members invest, work hard and take risks to build and promote the economy of Lismore and we need a council that is forward looking, capable and optimistic in their approach to planning our city's future.

"Lismore can capitalise on our many advantages as a community that will attract investment, new residents and build on the hard work of our established businesses. LCCI hopes that the current situation can be resolved by council, not by managing their decline, but by positively leveraging our capable, successful and committed business sector. We hope that in resolving the financial problem council will avoid a knee-jerk reaction that causes harm to the successful enterprises in our community. LCCI will work with council and the new general manager to proactively promote our economy and with full confidence in the future of Lismore."