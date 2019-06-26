Menu
THE City of Lismore RSL Sub Branch is commencing a program in Nimbin to try and reach out to the veterans of Nimbin and surrounding communities.
Community

Reaching out to veterans in the community

26th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
The City of Lismore RSL Sub Branch assists veterans in the provision of veteran compensation and welfare entitlements.

The branch also offers the following assistance:

  • Promoting comradeship;
  • Advice and advocacy on entitlement claims though the Department of Veterans Affairs;
  • Assistance and advocacy in accessing welfare services;
  • Assistance and guidance in housing from Defence Care Housing advocate;
  • Referrals to Allied Health providers e.g. occupation therapist and
  • Visiting veterans in hospital and residential care facilities.

The branch will be commencing interviews on July 1 from 9-noon at at the Birth and Beyond meeting room, at the Nimbin Community Centre.

Lismore Northern Star

