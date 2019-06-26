Reaching out to veterans in the community

THE City of Lismore RSL Sub Branch is commencing a program in Nimbin to try and reach out to the veterans of Nimbin and surrounding communities.

The City of Lismore RSL Sub Branch assists veterans in the provision of veteran compensation and welfare entitlements.

The branch also offers the following assistance:

Promoting comradeship;

Advice and advocacy on entitlement claims though the Department of Veterans Affairs;

Assistance and advocacy in accessing welfare services;

Assistance and guidance in housing from Defence Care Housing advocate;

Referrals to Allied Health providers e.g. occupation therapist and

Visiting veterans in hospital and residential care facilities.

The branch will be commencing interviews on July 1 from 9-noon at at the Birth and Beyond meeting room, at the Nimbin Community Centre.