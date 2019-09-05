Re-signed Lions forward hopes he's just getting started

TALENTED: Eric Hipwood of the Lions in action against the Hawks in Launceston last week. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith.

AFL: As weeks go, the past one has been pretty big for Brisbane Lions forward Eric Hipwood.

The former Caloundra Panther is not only preparing for his first AFL finals game, a qualifying final against Richmond at the Gabba on Saturday night, but on Monday he also committed his future to the Brisbane club for a further four years.

Hipwood has come a long way since making his senior debut for the Panthers in the QFA competition at the age of 15.

The 21-year-old said it had been hard to take in what had happened to him since he was taken pick 14 in the national draft by the Lions in 2015.

"To be here where we are now is probably a little bit surreal and I am pinching myself that I am playing finals football," Hipwood said.

"I still haven't come to terms with it.

"It's been a good journey and hopefully this is just the start."

Hipwood, who moved to the Sunshine Coast at the age of three from Melbourne with his footy-mad parents Brad and Leanne, said there were plenty of people who helped him get to where he was now.

"I was extremely fortunate to have a lot of mentors when I was at Caloundra," he said.

"Two that spring to mind are Russell Evans and Brad Judd. They helped me enormously.

"I was lucky enough to play senior footy at Caloundra at a young age and I think all the senior people at Caloundra were extremely helpful in developing me.

PLAYING FOR CALOUNDRA: Eric Hipwood in action for the Panthers as a 16-year-old in early 2014. Picture: John McCutcheon.

"Then even at the Lions academy as well. I was extremely fortunate to have the pathway that I did. I guess I got a little bit lucky along the way as well."

Hipwood has kicked 32 goals as a key forward this season as the Lions surprised many by finishing second on the AFL ladder on percentage to reach their first finals series since 2009.

Small forwards Charlie Cameron, and Lincoln McCarthy have been stealing the limelight for a lot of the campaign, but 202cm Hipwood said the whole team deserved credit for the successful season so far.

"Everyone's extremely important not just those two, but I certainly love playing with them," he said.

"It's pretty cool watching Charlie run around and do his thing.

"But it's a whole team thing and we help each other play well.

"When we are looking after each other it's not just one individual, it's everyone working as a team and I think that's what we have improved on in the past three-four years.

"Come finals I think it's about attention to detail and everyone playing their own roles and not just being reliant on one or two people and that's what makes great teams."

Hipwood had praise for coach Chris Fagan, who in two short years has turned the Lions from wooden-spoon 'winners' to grand final contenders.

But he said a number of things had helped the Lions turn things around, particularly recruitment.

"We have been extremely fortunate to get players like Luke Hodge, Charlie Cameron, Lachie Neale, Jarryd Lyons, Lincoln McCarthy, Allen Christensen and Marcus Adams.

"That has fast-tracked us a little bit and then you look at the board with (general manager of football) David Noble and (list manager) Dom Ambrogio, they have been extremely important in developing the list and putting us on the right pathway and we have enormous faith in them that we are heading in the right direction."

While he has not experienced playing in a final yet, Hipwood knows what to expect against the Tigers, who are on a nine-game winning streak, tonight.

"I am expecting a high-pressure game," he said.

"That's what finals are built off and that's what it's going to be I am assuming.

"I haven't played in any finals but I have been to a couple of finals games and observed a little bit and the pressure gauge will be a good indicator as to who is going to win the game."