Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged over assault after police tried to stop him for an RBT at Mullumbimby. Picture: Alix Sweeney
A man has been charged over assault after police tried to stop him for an RBT at Mullumbimby. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

RBT stop ends in charges of police assault

Cathy Adams
4th Apr 2021 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged over allegedly assaulting police after evading a Random Breath Test at Mullumbimby.

About 3.07am on Sunday April 4, police patrolling Mullumbimby attempted to stop a car travelling on Dalley Street, Mullumbimby for a RBT. Police activated warning devices but the vehicle drove off at high speed.

Police followed the vehicle until it reached Synotts lane Mullumbimby.

At this point a man jumped out of the vehicle carrying a backpack. The man was chased by police and he was apprehended trying to climb a wire fence. The accused has resisted police and assaulted police.

The accused was eventually arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police station. He was charged with supply and possessing an unlawful drug, resisting and assaulting police.

He was bailed refused to appear before Byron Bay Local court in April.

mullumbimby northern rivers crime rbt tweed byron police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The one issue causing the most breakdowns on Northern Rivers

        Premium Content The one issue causing the most breakdowns on Northern Rivers

        News NRMA has revealed data on car breakdowns for every LGA in the Northern Rivers for the last 12 months.

        Boy thought Santa would tell mum about sex abuse: Court

        Premium Content Boy thought Santa would tell mum about sex abuse: Court

        News Man found guilty of sexually assaulting his three stepsons.

        Records tumble as NRLX breaks $10m barrier

        Premium Content Records tumble as NRLX breaks $10m barrier

        News The Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange has celebrated its biggest ever week of...

        Daylight savings ends, which way do I wind the clock?

        Premium Content Daylight savings ends, which way do I wind the clock?

        News Good news, you have six months to figure out which way to wind the clock before it...