RBT stop ends in charges of police assault

A man has been charged over assault after police tried to stop him for an RBT at Mullumbimby. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A man has been charged over allegedly assaulting police after evading a Random Breath Test at Mullumbimby.

About 3.07am on Sunday April 4, police patrolling Mullumbimby attempted to stop a car travelling on Dalley Street, Mullumbimby for a RBT. Police activated warning devices but the vehicle drove off at high speed.

Police followed the vehicle until it reached Synotts lane Mullumbimby.

At this point a man jumped out of the vehicle carrying a backpack. The man was chased by police and he was apprehended trying to climb a wire fence. The accused has resisted police and assaulted police.

The accused was eventually arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police station. He was charged with supply and possessing an unlawful drug, resisting and assaulting police.

He was bailed refused to appear before Byron Bay Local court in April.