Raz’s Beach? Push to name new beach in mate’s memory

There are called to name the new beach at Shaws Bay in memory of Raz Burtonwood.

A newly-created beach at East Ballina should be named in honour of a Ballina man who went missing at sea, according to locals.

One of the outcomes of the dredging works at Shaws Bay was the creation of a new sandy beach in Pop Denison Reserve.

While staff at Ballina Shire Council call it East Beach, it doesn’t have an official name, and may never get one.

But because everyone loves a good nickname, we decided to ask locals what it should be called.

Of course, the jokers came out in full force on our Facebook page and suggested names such as Shark Beach, Sea Lice Cove, Midgies Bite Beach, Stingray Beach, Kevin, South Byron Bay, Balna Beach (after the popular Instagram page), Dredgebay Beach and Shore Bay.

But in a touching tribute to Ballina icon Lyn “Raz” Burtonwood, many local residents want to see it named in his honour.

Raz Burtonwood went missing during a regular ocean swim off Ballina on February 16, 2019.

Raz disappeared in “washing machine” surf off Lighthouse Beach on the morning of February 16, 2019, and was not found despite days of desperate searches by his fellow surf life savers, boats, helicopters, drones and water police.

An inquest held later that year found Raz had died doing what he loved.

Raz was a highly respected member of the Ballina community, and had been a high school maths teacher for 30 years and was involved in a number of sports throughout his life.

A paddle out was held in memory of well respected community member Raz Burtonwood who went missing in the ocean.

On The Northern Star’s Facebook page, the idea to name the new Shaws Bay beach for Raz quickly gained momentum.

Tamara Stevens said the beach should “definitely” be named after Raz.

Debra Tracey Bultitude Lowe, William Purcell and Neil Butler agreed with the idea of Raz Beach or Raz’s Beach.

Sean Sill suggested Buggie Smugler Bay in memory of Raz, because he was renowned for getting around in his Speedos.

Erin Kitterringham suggested a few names, including Burtonwood Bay, Raz Beach and Salty Dog Bay.

She tagged some friends and her comment received more than 30 likes.

“Something to pay tribute to our great late Raz Burtonwood,” she wrote.

“Let’s make it happen.”