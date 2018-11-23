Cyber scam costs businessman $90k

A HIGH-PROFILE Brisbane businessman has been left $90,000 out of pocket when his real estate agent accidentally sent proceeds of a property sale to a scammer, without verifying bank-account details.

Despite the sting striking more than five months ago, Andrew Buckley - former chief executive officer of Brisbane-based multinational engineering firm Cardno - said he has met a brick wall of no one taking any responsibility for the loss.

He has even unsuccessfully gone to authorities, and believes his situation should serve as a warning to the public.

"I'm incredulous that no one seems to want to fix it," Mr Buckley told The Courier-Mail.

In late May this year, he sold a Gold Coast investment property for $1.2 million via a Ray White agency at Mermaid Beach.

The sale included a $120,000 deposit put in a trust account managed by the agency. With the sale proceeding, Mr Buckley said the agency took its $30,000 commission and then told him to email them his bank account details.

Mr Buckley did so - but, soon after, another email was sent purportedly from him. The false email had requested the money be sent to a different, fake bank account.

The agency sent the $90,000 to that new Westpac account, which in reality was based in Sydney, he said. The proceeds have not been recovered.

Mr Buckley said he was flabbergasted that no one called him to check if the new bank account details were true. "As far as I'm concerned … this (email with a fake account) is a well-known scam," he said.

"The advice is that businesses double-check … two-step verification. It's particularly if it's changing your bank details."

'YOU'RE LOOKING AFTER SOMEONE'S MONEY'

The Ray White agency, in a letter to Mr Buckley, pinned the blame on him. "The fact that it has now come to light that it was not Mr Buckley who sent those written directions is as a result of Mr Buckley's own failure to ensure the security of his email account," its letter said.

Mr Buckley said his email might have been hacked - but also it could have been a hacking on Ray White's side. Ultimately, he said this issue was irrelevant as he argued the real estate agent had a responsibility to verify details, especially with cash held on trust.

"You're looking after someone else's money," he said.

The agency declined to answer questions, saying it was "fully co-operating" with investigations under way.

Ray White's head office also declined to answer some queries, but said "four known instances of cyber interference" had hit in the past year.

It said "education and support to our offices relating to cyber security" was regularly provided. A memo last month told agents to "never accept a change in bank account details via email without confirming its legitimacy with your client".

Mr Buckley also criticised Westpac, saying the account name listed on the transfer was apparently not the same as the name of the account the money was transferred to.

Westpac told The Courier-Mail "account names" were not used for payments, which rely on BSB and account numbers. It said in scams, such as this case, "we follow a robust fraud investigation process and we adhere to (a code) to ensure procedures to recover mistaken payments are followed".

On receiving legal advice, Mr Buckley went to the Office of Fair Trading. The OFT this month wrote to him, saying there was "insufficient evidence to support a breach of the Agents Financial Administration Act 2014 … or the Property Occupations Act 2014 in relation to the transaction".

One option now is suing, although he questioned if this was worth it. "I'll spend the money, getting the money," he said.