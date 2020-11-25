Raunchy brekkie radio segment horrifies

Listeners were shocked after tuning in to a BBC radio program to hear a woman moaning in pleasure.

The UK show, broadcast at 10am and titled Women's Hour, had a few segments covering a variety of topics from Syria, bickering, taxidermy and a new podcast The Orgasm Cult, The Sun reports.

As presenter Jane Garvey interviewed her guests, the background chatting was replaced by a woman moaning in ecstasy.

People were taken aback by the sudden change from general conversation to an X-rated soundtrack - all before midday.

BBC Women’s Hour broadcast a woman moaning in pleasure during a segment for The Orgasm Cult. Picture: iStock

Sharing their shock on Twitter, one person posted: "Radio 4's Woman's Hour has just broadcast a recording of a woman having an orgasm … as part of an investigation into something called the orgasm cult. That's your licence fee paying for that."

Another asked: "Why do women need men to connect with their bodies and learn how to pleasure themselves? That should have been the first red flag. #womanshour."

"#Janegarvey going out with a bang and a whimper. Orgasms on #womanshour," another added, while a third person described the show to have "sunk to a new low"

"Woman's Hour is on some different sh*t this morning."

Jane Garvey was speaking with reporter Nastaran Tavakoli-Far for a piece on The Orgasm Cult, a BBC podcast delving into the wellness company One Taste which at one point had a host of celebrity followers but is now being investigated by the FBI.

Describing the Woman's Hour slot, the website said: "A new BBC podcast, The Orgasm Cult, looks into a wellness company called One Taste and its co-founder, Nicole Daedone, who believed that orgasm would one day sit alongside yoga and meditation as the self-care practice for the modern empowered woman.

"One Taste taught orgasmic meditation or Om-ing as it's called by those in the know.

"The FBI is making inquiries into One Taste over allegations including sex trafficking, prostitution and violations of labour law. How did Orgasmic Meditation go from hippy beginnings to a sleek, million-dollar operation?" the website explains.

The podcast examines wellness company One-Taste and co-founder Nicole Daedone (pictured). Picture: Twitter/NicoleDaedone

"How did this wellness practice - touted as the next big thing everywhere from Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop to The New York Times - lead to isolation, debt and abuse?

"The Orgasm Cult is a story about people desperate for connection and how far they would go to find it."

